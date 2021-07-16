Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of the John W. Bigelow Carriage House at 79 Second Street in Newport. This early example of the American Shingle Style sold for $2,400,000.

The seller was represented by Jose Aguon of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. Devin Sheehan of the Fitzpatrick Team at Re/MAX Professionals represented the buyer.







Located on The Point, one of Newport’s prominent historic districts, the carriage house was designed by Charles F. McKim of famed McKim, Mead & White, in 1876 for his father-in-law, a New York and Boston businessman whose summer cottage, “Bayside” was nearby on Washington Street. The carriage house was thoughtfully renovated in 2005 by Newport Collaborative Architects. The residence includes five bedrooms and 4 ½ baths, a first-floor office with a fireplace, a sun-filled living room with a large stone fireplace, a lookout tower, and a bluestone patio.

This sale represents the second-highest sale of a single-family on The Point in Newport so far this year. Paul Leys, broker/co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty stated, “We are pleased to have participated again in the sale of this iconic carriage house.

It is one of fifteen residential sales two million and above in Newport this year, nine of which Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty was involved. During the same period last year, there were only six sales in this range, none on the point.