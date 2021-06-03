What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this first weekend of June in and around Newport County.

This story will be updated throughout the week as new events and meetings are announced.

Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Friday, June 4

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Elks Club (Newport) – InTandem at 6:30 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Endlessness, Super Frenchie
  • Landing – Nick Sproviero at 4:30 pm, Chelley Knight at 8 pm
  • One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos – Sean Rainey vs. Dave Laros at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Saturday, June 5

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Endlessness, Super Frenchie
  • Landing – The Naticks at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Francisco Vidal at 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Sugarbabies duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef – Chris Vaillancourt & Collin Van Pelt from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos – Davina Yannetty vs. Neil Haven at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Zeldas – Dave Alves from 9:30 pm to 12:30 am

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, June 6

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Endlessness, Super Frenchie
  • Landing – Steve Cerilli at 1 pm, Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm
  • One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Dave Alves from 9:30 pm to 12:30 am

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

