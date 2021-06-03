What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this first weekend of June in and around Newport County.
This story will be updated throughout the week as new events and meetings are announced.
Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Friday, June 4
- Newport Gulls return for 2021 season on Friday, June 4
- RI Poet Laureate Tina Cane to read works in Newport June 4th at Rough Point event
- Salve Regina University Reunion Weekend 2021
Things To Do
- 10 am – Summer Stories at The Whitehorne House
- 11 am – People Of The Past Walking Tour with Museum of Newport History
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 2:50 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Jamestown Village
- 4 pm & 5:30 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 6 pm – Picnic Performance at Rough Point
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Home Opener at Cardines Field
- 7 pm – Salve Regina University Reunion Weekend 2021
- 7:15 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Wine Tasting Cruise with Grapes & Gourmet
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Elks Club (Newport) – InTandem at 6:30 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Endlessness, Super Frenchie
- Landing – Nick Sproviero at 4:30 pm, Chelley Knight at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos – Sean Rainey vs. Dave Laros at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, June 5
Things To Do
- 8:30 am & 9:30 am & 10:30 am & 5 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 8:30 am – Goat Yoga at Simmons Farm
- 9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Summer Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10 am – Newport String Project presents: Resounding 2021
- 10 am – Gravestone cleaning
- 11 am – Houseplant Workshop at Rough Point
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 1 pm & 2:50 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Jamestown Village
- 3 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- 5 pm – USA vs. Switzerland – Newport International Polo Series
- 7:15 pm – Coastal Queen’s Piped-In’90s Sunset Cruise
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Endlessness, Super Frenchie
- Landing – The Naticks at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Francisco Vidal at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef – Chris Vaillancourt & Collin Van Pelt from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos – Davina Yannetty vs. Neil Haven at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Zeldas – Dave Alves from 9:30 pm to 12:30 am
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, June 6
Things To Do
- 7:30 am – BankNewport 10 Miler | 2021
- 8:30 am & 9:30 am & 10:30 am & 5 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 10 am – Little Rhodey Pontiac Club at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am – Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour with Museum of Newport History
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 5 pm – Newport String Project presents: Resounding 2021
- 5:30 pm – Newport Harbor Memorial Boat Parade
Live Music & Entertainment
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Endlessness, Super Frenchie
- Landing – Steve Cerilli at 1 pm, Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Dave Alves from 9:30 pm to 12:30 am
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
