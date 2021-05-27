Newport, RI, May 26, 2021— Newport Restoration Foundation’s Rough Point Museum will have the pleasure of welcoming Rhode Island’s Poet Laureate Tina Cane to the museum’s Formal Garden for a reading from her recently published works on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm. The program is open to the public and will be the first in-person event to be held at Rough Point this year.

The event is the first of a monthly outdoor art performance series on the grounds of Rough Point titled, Picnic Performances, where visitors can enjoy a performance while lounging on the grass amongst the blooms in the Formal Garden, or bring blankets, chairs, or pillows to relax.

Born and raised in New York City, Tina Cane serves as the Poet Laureate of Rhode Island where she is the founder and director of Writers-in-the-Schools, RI. Her poems and translations have appeared in numerous publications, including The Literary Review, Spinning Jenny, Tupelo Quarterly, Jubliat and The Common. She also co-produces, with Atticus Allen, the podcast, Poetry Dose. Cane is the author of The Fifth Thought (Other Painters Press, 2008), Dear Elena: Letters for Elena Ferrante, poems with art by Esther Solondz (Skillman Avenue Press, 2016), Once More With Feeling (Veliz Books, 2017) and Body of Work (Veliz Books, 2019. In 2016, Tina received the Fellowship Merit Award in Poetry, from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts. She is also a 2020 Poet Laureate Fellow with the Academy of American Poets and the creator/curator of the distance reading series, Poetry is Bread.

Tickets for this event are $15 and can be purchased at newportrestoration.org/events. Grounds open at 6:00pm, reading begins at 6:30pm. Advance registration is recommended.

Rough Point Museum is located at 680 Bellevue, Avenue in Newport, RI. For more information about Rough Point, please visit newportrestoration.org/roughpoint