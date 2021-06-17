Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend.

This story will be updated throughout the week as new events and meetings are announced. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Friday, June 18

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Saturday, June 19

Trinity Church’s Strawberry Fest returns on June 19

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, June 20 (Father’s Day)

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Don’t Miss A What’s Up Newp Story, Sign Up For Our Free Daily Newsletter

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.