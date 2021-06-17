Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend.
This story will be updated throughout the week as new events and meetings are announced. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Friday, June 18
- Gillette Stadium to host Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru June 18 – July 11
- Newport Flower Show reimagined as ‘Back in Bloom: A Ballroom Floral Fantasy’, will take place at Rosecliff in June
- Norman Bird Sanctuary and Common Fence Music partner for Summer Concert Series
Things To Do
- Newport Flower Show at Rosecliff (All Events Sold-Out)
- Newport Art Deco Weekend at Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy
- 10 am – Summer Stories at The Whitehorne House
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 4:30 pm to 7 pm – King Park music with Rosewood Trio at King Park
- 7 pm – Wine & Vine: A Floral Workshop at Newport Art Museum
- 7 pm – Common Fence Music and the Norman Bird Sanctuary present Acclaimed, Acoustic Rocker Sean Rowe
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen
- King Park – King Park music with Rosewood Trio from 4:30 pm to 7 pm
- Landing – Chelley Knight at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Band at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Down City Band at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm. LIVE DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos- Greg Asadoorian vs. Davina Yannetty at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, June 19
Trinity Church’s Strawberry Fest returns on June 19
Things To Do
- Newport Flower Show at Rosecliff (All Events Sold-Out)
- Newport Art Deco Weekend at Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy
- 9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Saturday Summer Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10 am – Gravestone cleaning at Braman Cemetery
- 10 am – Juneteenth Installation of RI Slave History Medallion at Linden Place
- 10 am – Colonial Food For Thought at Wanton-Lyman-Hazard House
- 11 am – Golden To Gilded Walking Tour
- 11 am to 5 pm – Strawberry Fest at Trinity Church
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 1 pm – Father’s Day Speciality Market at Tiverton Farmers Market
- 5 pm – USA vs. Argentina – Newport International Polo Series
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
- 8:30 pm – Curbside Comedy at Newport Craft
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen
- Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Band at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Rugburn at 9 pm
- Newport Sportsmans Club – John & Joanne from 7 pm to 10 pm
- One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 8 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos- Jim Hitte vs. Matt Tobin at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, June 20 (Father’s Day)
Things To Do
- Newport Flower Show at Rosecliff (All Events Sold-Out)
- Newport Art Deco Weekend at Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy
- 11 am – Discover colonial Newport Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 7:15 pm – Coastal Queen Father’s Day Sunset Beer Tasting Cruise
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen
- Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Cara Brindisi at 4:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 6 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.