Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend.

This story will be updated throughout the week as new events and meetings are announced. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Friday, June 18

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Saturday, June 19

Trinity Church’s Strawberry Fest returns on June 19

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, June 20 (Father’s Day)

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen

Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Cara Brindisi at 4:30 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 6 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.