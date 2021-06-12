WARWICK, RI (June 7, 2021) —The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) is casting its 37th season and is accepting video submissions for Equity Principal Audtions. The first round of casting will not include an in-person audition. Call back dates are TBD and will be conducted via digital platform and/or in person as public health/professional safety protocols evolve. The Gamm is asking all eligible performers who wish to be considered for roles in next season’s productions to send their recorded audition pieces along with a headshot/resume through email by midnight June 25, 2021 to gammauditions@gammtheatre.org.

The Gamm encourages participation by performers of all races, ethnicities and genders.

EMC and Non-Equity performers are also encouraged to submit video auditions along with headshots and resumes.

As with in-person auditions, each performer will be allotted a minimum of 3 minutes and a maximum of 5 minutes. We suggest that all performers prepare at least a 1-2 minute monologue of their choice. If you want to be considered for A Midsummer Night’s Dream, we encourage you to include a monologue from Shakespeare, preferably in blank verse.



***All performers: Please indicate in the email subject heading your status as either an AEA member, Equity Membership Candidate or non-member.

For example: SUBJECT: Gamm Season 37 audition submission- non-unionOr… SUBJECT: Gamm Season 37 audition submission – AEA

The Gamm is looking to cast roles in the following plays of the 2021-22 Season, which starts performances in September and runs through May. The available roles are:

A Lie Agreed Upon – a new version of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the Peopleby Tony Estrella, directed by TBDRehearsals begin August 31, 2021. Runs September 30, 2021 – Oct. 24, 2021_________________________________________

Dr. Thomas Stockman: Chief medical officer of the Baths. Visionary, ego-driven, smart and funny. Middle aged.Katherine Stockman: Thomas’ wife and mother to Petra and Greta.Petra Stockamn: Daughter of Thomas and Katherine. School teacher, 20’s. Greta Stockman: Daughter of Thomas and Katherine. Incredibly bright, chooses to be non verbal (must be a skilled physical performer), 13. Peter Stockamn: Thomas’ brother. Mayor of Springfield. Commanding, intelligent, middle-aged.Morten Kiil: Katherine’s father. A wily businessman, 60-70’s.Thea Hovstad: Editor of the People’s Messenger. Late 20’s, early 30’s. Billings: Assistant Editor of the People’s Messenger. 30’s. Aslaksen: Town printer and civic gadfly. “All things in moderation”. 50’s.

It’s A Wonderful Life, A Radio Play by Joe Landry, directed by TBDRehearsals begin November 9, 2021. Runs November 26 -December 24, 2021_________________________________________

Freddie Filmore: Stentorian. 50’s. Jake Laurents: Plays George Bailey. 30-40. Sally Applewhite: Plays Mary, etc. 30-40. Lana Sherwood: Plays Ma Bailey, etc. 40-50.Harry “Jazzbo” Heywood: Plays Clarence. 50’s. All performers must play multiple characters. Vocal virtuosity is a must.

An Octoroon by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by Joe Wilson, Jr.Rehearsals begin Dec. 28, 2021. Runs Jan. 27-Feb. 20 2022_________________________________________

BJJ/George/M’Closky: African American/Black male.Playwright/Wahnotee/LaFouche: White male.Assistant/Pete/Paul: Native American, mixed race, or South Asian male.Zoe: Female.The character is 1/8 Black/mixed race but can pass for White.Dora: White female.Minnie: African American female or person of color.Dido: African American female or person of color.Grace: African American female or person of color.

Ironbound by Maryna Majok, directed by TBDRehearsals begin Feb. 22, 2022. Runs March 17- April 10, 2022_________________________________________ Darja [dar-ya]: She's the title character. 20's to early 40's.Tommy: Her boyfriend. A postman and philanderer.Maks: Her past boyfriend and fellow immigrant. A dreamer and musician.Vic: Male, African American. Teenage/early 20's

A Midsummer Night’s Dream by William Shakespeare, directed by TBDRehearsals begin April 5, 2022. Runs May 5- May 29, 2022 _________________________________________

Note: Many roles in MIDSUMMER will de doubled.Oberon: Vain, authoratitive, powerful.Titania: Proud, stong. Usurpser of the throne.Bottom: De facto leader of an amateur acting troupe. Vainglorious and quixotic.Helena: Young Athenian.Hermia: Young Athenian.Lysander: Young Athenian.Demetrius: Young Athenian.Puck: Oberon’s fairy assistant. Mischievous.Peter Quince, Snug, Snout, Starveling, Flute: Laborers and amateur actors. Various ages, etc.

No phone calls please. Any concerns should be addressed to gammauditions@gammtheatre.org.

Callbacks for individual plays are TBD.

Interested stage managers may send a resume to jess@gammtheatre.org.

Artistic Director Tony Estrella will screen all submissions. Minimum weekly salary for Equity actors is $675. Minimum weekly salary for Equity stage managers is $809.