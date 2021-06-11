Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health provided the following Rhode Island COVID-19 Vaccination Update via email on Friday afternoon.



Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) are writing to provide an update on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts. As of this afternoon, 670,112 people have received one dose of vaccine and 590,634 people are now fully vaccinated. See the data.



We continue to be among the top-performing states for vaccination.



We continue to see trends improve because Rhode Islanders are doing their part and getting vaccinated. But we need to continue to be vigilant. COVID-19 and its variants are still here. Please continue to encourage your family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers to get vaccinated!





Drive-Through Vaccination Clinics



The Rhode Island Parent Information Network (RIPIN) will hold a drive-through vaccination clinic on Saturday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 300 Jefferson Boulevard, Warwick. You can sign up online at vaccinateri.org or drive up without an appointment.



The town of Smithfield and Fidelity Investments will also host another drive-through vaccination clinic on Saturday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Fidelity Investments parking garage, 100 Salem St., Smithfield.



You can sign up online at vaccinateri.org or drive up without an appointment.



Only those arriving by vehicle will be accepted at these clinics, so please plan accordingly.





Pop-Up Vaccination Clinics



For those of you who are still waiting to get vaccinated or haven’t had the time to do so yet, we want to bring the vaccinations to where you are and make your experience easy and convenient.



As a reminder, with an appointment and a 15-minute observation time, the whole process to get vaccinated should take just 25 minutes.



We are continuing to hold pop-up vaccination clinics around the state, including a clinic this Saturday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly.



You can sign up online at vaccinateri.org to make an appointment or walk up without an appointment. This clinic will administer the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine.





Vaccination and Mask Wearing for People with Compromised Immune Systems



COVID-19 vaccine efficacy in people with compromised immune systems is not fully understood, so it’s uncertain if it will have the same protective response as people with normally functioning immune systems.



If you have a compromised immune system, RIDOH recommends you:

Do not complete any routine testing for antibodies to a COVID-19 vaccine;

Regardless of vaccination status, wear a high-quality mask (N-95, KN-95, KF-94) when within six feet of others indoors and in crowded outdoor settings;

Ask unvaccinated family members and close associates to wear high-quality masks indoors when within six feet and in crowded outdoor settings;

And get vaccinated against COVID-19 with one of the FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines.

For the full guidance and related resources, review our Guidance for Vaccination and Mask Wearing in People with Compromised Immune Systems.





COVID-19 Treatment



If you test positive for COVID-19, are age 12 or older, started having mild to moderate symptoms in the last 10 days, and are at high risk for progressing to severe disease, immediately call your healthcare provider and ask about treatment for COVID-19.



The earlier you start treatment after your symptoms start the more effective it is, so get tested as soon as you have COVID-19 symptoms.



If you are unable to leave your home or do not have transportation, find out how to schedule in-home treatment or free transport to and from your treatment appointment.





Fourth of July Goals



The Biden administration announced recently that June will be a month of action to encourage people to get vaccinated by July 4.



Rhode Island has surpassed the president’s goal of getting 70% of the eligible population at least one dose of vaccine by July 4.



However, we need to focus on the next milestone—ensuring that we have a great fall and winter, too. Rhode Islanders age 12 or older who have not yet gotten vaccinated will need to get vaccinated by July 4 to make sure they are fully vaccinated and protected to enjoy fall activities, too.



We know that some colleges are requiring students to get vaccinated before returning for the fall semester. Anyone who is headed to college for the fall semester will need to get a first dose by July 4.



Last summer, we saw a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases, and then they increased again as the weather turned colder and people moved back indoors. We expect the same pattern this year.





State-run Vaccination Sites



State-run vaccination clinics were set up in central locations to help get as many Rhode Islanders vaccinated as quickly as possible. Now, more local clinics are able to administer these vaccines.



In line with our strategy to meet people where they are, we will shift resources to more local clinics and will slow down operations at State-run vaccination sites. The Middletown and Dunkin’ Donuts Center sites will close on June 26.



People who got their first dose at one of these sites will be able to book a second dose appointment at a nearby location. Information on nearby clinics will be shared at your vaccination appointment.



We continue to make every effort to make vaccines as accessible as possible. There are still many places to get vaccinated, such as pharmacies, schools, and community-based clinics.



To find vaccine clinics close to you, visit C19VaccineRI.org and use our Vaccine Site Locator. If you need help making an appointment, call 844-930-1779.





Homebound Vaccination Opportunities



If you are age 50 or older and are not able to leave your home, the vaccine can come to you. You can schedule a time for one of our three partner agencies to come give you a COVID-19 vaccine in your home.



Each of the partners covers certain cities and towns. To find out who you can call or email to schedule an appointment, visit RIDOH’s website at C19VaccineRI.org or call 401-222-8022.





Primary Care Provider Invitation



We want to invite all primary care providers to be a part of our statewide COVID-19 vaccination team.



With a little bit of training and onboarding, you can offer COVID-19 vaccinations to your patients in your office from familiar staff—just like you would with flu shots or other routine immunizations.



RIDOH is working through a list of all practices enrolled in the Rhode Island State-Supplied Vaccine (SSV) program. Practices will be contacted directly to determine interest and begin the process of onboarding. Practices do not need to contact RIDOH unless they are being engaged through the survey follow-up.





How to Get Your COVID-19 Vaccine Record



The best record you have of your vaccination is the card you get when you get your shot. Please keep this card in a safe place, make a copy, and even take a picture of it with your cell phone.



If you misplaced your card and want proof of your vaccination status, you can get a copy through portal.ri.gov/VaccineRecord. From this website, you can search for and print proof of your COVID-19 vaccination. If you need help, you can email RIDOH.COVID19Questions@health.ri.gov, or call 401-222-8022 or 844-930-1779. You can also call your primary care physician to check your vaccine record.





How to Host Your Own Community Vaccination Clinic



Help us vaccinate more Rhode Islanders! If you are interested in hosting your own vaccination event for the community, please fill out this form.



RIDOH will review your request and reach out in 3-5 business days.



Please note that completing the form does not guarantee that a vaccination event will be scheduled. Events depend on vaccination supply and staff capacity.





VIDEO: COVID-19 Vaccine Trust



In this video, two Brown University medical students talk about trust and the COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine at C19vaccineRI.org.