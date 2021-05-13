Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in Newport County.
Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Friday, May 14
Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County offering the Tinney Family Arts Scholarship; Deadline May 14
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am – Green Animals Topiary Garden Plant Sale
- 11 am – Tea & Scones: May, 14 – 11 am
- 1 pm – Tea & Scones: May, 14 – 1 pm
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 3:30 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 4:30 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 6 pm – Music at Sunset, May 14 (Friday): The DMB Project
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Felix Brown Band at 8 pm
- Blithewold Mansion – Music at Sunset, May 14 (Friday): The DMB Project from 6 pm to 8 pm
- Celtica Public House – Collin Van Pelt from 10 pm to 1 am
- Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville from 9 pm to 12 am
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 8 pm to 12 am
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos- Greg Assadorian vs. Craig McMahan at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Another Round
- 42nd Street
- Vertical Life Film Tour
- Los Hermanos (The Brothers)
- Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet.
Saturday, May 15
Aquidneck Community Table’s summer farmers markets are back
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am – Green Animals Topiary Garden Plant Sale
- 8:30 am – Goat Yoga at Simmons Farm
- 9 am to 12 pm – Newport Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 9 am to 11 am – Birds & Breakfast at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 10 am to 2 pm – Hip Hop + Brunch at Nomi Park
- 10 am – Drive-Thru Pet Food Pantry with Potter League For Animals
- 11 am – Tea & Scones: May, 15– 11 am
- 11 am – French in 18th Century Newport Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm. & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 1 pm – Tea & Scones: May, 15– 1 pm
- 2:30 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 3 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- 7:15 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise with piped-in Jimmy Buffett hits
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Stu Sinclair from 3 pm to 6 pm, Live Jazz music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Celtica Public House – Collin Van Pelt from 10 pm to 1 am
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Alexus Lee from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Blockhead from 9 pm to 12 am
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 12 am.
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos- Craig McMahan vs. Davina Yannetty at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Another Round
- 42nd Street
- Vertical Life Film Tour
- Los Hermanos (The Brothers)
- Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts
City & Government
- 12:30 pm – Prudence Island Water District
Sunday, May 16
Newport In Bloom’s Spring Plant Sale returns on May 16
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am – Green Animals Topiary Garden Plant Sale
- 9 am – Nature Sketchbook Journaling
- 10 am – Plike Newport
- 10 am – Craft With Belle at Long Wharf Mall
- 10 am to 2 pm – Hip Hop + Brunch at Nomi Park
- 11 am to 2 pm – Newport In Bloom’s Spring Plant Sale
- 11 am – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am – Newport’s British Occupation Walking Tour
- 11 am – Tea & Scones: May, 16– 11 am
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm. & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 1 pm – Tea & Scones: May, 16– 1 pm
- 3 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 4 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Stu & Dave (from Never In Vegas) from 5 pm to 8 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Another Round
- 42nd Street
- Vertical Life Film Tour
- Los Hermanos (The Brothers)
- Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet.
More From What’s Up Newp
- Aquidneck Land Trust awards 13 grants to local community, neighborhood groups through Merritt Neighborhood Fund
- Newport Polo’s 20th annual charity gala will benefit Jeffrey Osborne Foundation
- Preservation Society of Newport County receives prestigious award from Garden Club of America
- What’s Up This Weekend in Newport County: May 14 – 16
- Beavertail Lighthouse, Watch Hill Lighthouse are being given away for free