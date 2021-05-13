Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in Newport County.

Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Friday, May 14

Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County offering the Tinney Family Arts Scholarship; Deadline May 14

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Felix Brown Band at 8 pm

Blithewold Mansion – Music at Sunset, May 14 (Friday): The DMB Project from 6 pm to 8 pm

Celtica Public House – Collin Van Pelt from 10 pm to 1 am

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville from 9 pm to 12 am

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 8 pm to 12 am

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos- Greg Assadorian vs. Craig McMahan at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet.

Saturday, May 15

Aquidneck Community Table’s summer farmers markets are back

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Stu Sinclair from 3 pm to 6 pm, Live Jazz music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Celtica Public House – Collin Van Pelt from 10 pm to 1 am

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Alexus Lee from 6 pm to 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Blockhead from 9 pm to 12 am

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 12 am.

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos- Craig McMahan vs. Davina Yannetty at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

12:30 pm – Prudence Island Water District

Sunday, May 16

Newport In Bloom’s Spring Plant Sale returns on May 16

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Stu & Dave (from Never In Vegas) from 5 pm to 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government