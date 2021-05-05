After a one-year absence, Newport in Bloom today announced the return of its eagerly awaited Annual Spring Plant Sale. This year, in addition to locally grown plants and herbs, a new, out-of-state grower has been selected to offer a unique selection of one-of-a-kind annual and perennial flowers for your garden.

All proceeds support Newport in Bloom’s beautification efforts, including the colorful hanging flower baskets that adorn Bellevue Avenue and its annual Garden Awards competition.

DATE: Sunday, May 16

TIME: 11am – 2pm

PLACE: Newport Elks Club Lawn

ADDRESS: 141 Pelham, Newport

For more information and updates, visit https://newportinbloom.org/event/spring-plant-sale/