Aquidneck Community Table’s summer farmers markets are back, filled with exciting new vendors in addition to the familiar favorites.

The market opened outdoors at Pell Elementary School in Newport on Saturday, May 8. Its current hours are 9 am to 12:00 pm every Saturday, and will extend to 9 am to 1 pm on May 15.

The market will open outdoors on Memorial Boulevard in Newport on May 19. It will operate from 2 pm to 6 pm every Wednesday.

Both markets operate rain or shine.

BUN’s Bakery will join both the Saturday and Wednesday lineups, offering delectable, handcrafted babka and challah breads. The Local Patch joins the Wednesday market with fresh vegetables grown on Wapping Road in Portsmouth, and woman-owned Deep Roots Farm joins the Saturday market with 100% grass fed beef, pastured pork, and chicken.

The markets offer a wide selection of locally sourced foods: fresh vegetables and fruit; pasture-raised meat and eggs; fresh and smoked fish; artisan breads and pastries; flowers; coffee, and a selection of prepared foods, plus freshly squeezed juices.

Aquidneck Growers’ Market partners with Farm Fresh RI to offer 100% match for fruit and vegetables for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) clients who use their SNAP allowance at the market’s Welcome Stall. Many market vendors also accept WIC (Women, Infants and Children) and Senior Citizen coupons.

A full list of market vendors and information can be found at https://aquidneckcommunitytable.org/vendors-1.

Although the CDC has relaxed outdoor mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people, the markets will get crowded, and it will be difficult to maintain the required three feet of distance so the market continues to ask that masks be worn while shopping at the market.