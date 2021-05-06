Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend

Friday, May 7

  • Celtica Public House – Collin Van Pelt from 10 pm to 1 am
  • Landing: Dave Alves from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 12 am
  • Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos- Greg Assadorian vs. Davina Yannetty at 7:30 pm & 9:30 pm

Saturday, May 8

Tiverton Public Library to host e-waste drop-off event on May 8

Public invited to help clean gravestones around Newport

  • @ The Deck – Stu Sinclair from 3 pm to 6 pm, Live Jazz music inside from 6 pm to 9 pm, DJ D-WUN from 7 pm to close
  • Celtica Public House – Collin Van Pelt from 10 pm to 1 am
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Santana Tribute at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Sugarbabies Duo at 8:30 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos- Greg Assadorian vs. Matt Tobin at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Sunday, May 9 (Mother’s Day)

International humanitarian Dr. Carolyn Y. Woo to present commencement address during Salve Regina’s May 9 ceremonies

