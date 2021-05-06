Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend

Have an event or something you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Friday, May 7

Things To Do

2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf

8 pm to 9:30 pm – Island Moving Co & WaterFire Arts Center presents Return To Live

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica Public House – Collin Van Pelt from 10 pm to 1 am

Landing: Dave Alves from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 12 am

Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos- Greg Assadorian vs. Davina Yannetty at 7:30 pm & 9:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Saturday, May 8

Tiverton Public Library to host e-waste drop-off event on May 8

Public invited to help clean gravestones around Newport

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Stu Sinclair from 3 pm to 6 pm, Live Jazz music inside from 6 pm to 9 pm, DJ D-WUN from 7 pm to close

Celtica Public House – Collin Van Pelt from 10 pm to 1 am

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – John Erikson at 6 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Santana Tribute at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Sugarbabies Duo at 8:30 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos- Greg Assadorian vs. Matt Tobin at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

8 am – Middletown Town Council

Sunday, May 9 (Mother’s Day)

International humanitarian Dr. Carolyn Y. Woo to present commencement address during Salve Regina’s May 9 ceremonies

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from Never In Vegas from 5 pm to 8 pm

Common Fence Music – Kris Delmhorst & Jeffrey Foucault live stream at 7 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos from 10 pm to close

