Friday, May 7
Things To Do
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 8 pm to 9:30 pm – Island Moving Co & WaterFire Arts Center presents Return To Live
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica Public House – Collin Van Pelt from 10 pm to 1 am
- Landing: Dave Alves from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 12 am
- Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos- Greg Assadorian vs. Davina Yannetty at 7:30 pm & 9:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, May 8
Tiverton Public Library to host e-waste drop-off event on May 8
Public invited to help clean gravestones around Newport
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Newport Aquidneck Growers’ Market at Pell School
- 10 am to 2 pm – Hip Hop & Brunch at Nomi Park
- 10 am – Gravestone Cleaning at Braman Cemetary
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am to 12 pm – Common Buring Ground Walking Tour
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Mother’s Day Specialty Market at Sandwyoods Center For The Arts
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 7:15 pm to 8:45 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Beer Tasting Cruise with The General’s Crossing Brewhouse
- 8 pm to 9:30 pm – Island Moving Co & WaterFire Arts Center presents Return To Live
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Stu Sinclair from 3 pm to 6 pm, Live Jazz music inside from 6 pm to 9 pm, DJ D-WUN from 7 pm to close
- Celtica Public House – Collin Van Pelt from 10 pm to 1 am
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – John Erikson at 6 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Santana Tribute at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Sugarbabies Duo at 8:30 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos- Greg Assadorian vs. Matt Tobin at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 8 am – Middletown Town Council
Sunday, May 9 (Mother’s Day)
International humanitarian Dr. Carolyn Y. Woo to present commencement address during Salve Regina’s May 9 ceremonies
Things To Do
- 10 am to 2 pm – Hip Hop & Brunch at Nomi Park
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am to 12 pm – The Point Neighborhood Walking Tour
- 11:30 am to 3 pm – Mother’s Day Brunch at One Bellevue at Hotel Viking
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 7:15 pm to 8:45 pm – Coastal Queen Mother’s Day Sunset Cruise featuring Lois Vaughan
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from Never In Vegas from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Common Fence Music – Kris Delmhorst & Jeffrey Foucault live stream at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos from 10 pm to close
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
