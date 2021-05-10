Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week in and around Newport County.
This story will be updated throughout the week as new events and meetings are announced. Have something you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Monday, May 10
Green Animals Plant Sale returns May 10 – 16
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am – Green Animals Topiary Garden Plant Sale
- 1 pm to 1:30 pm – Blithewold eWorkshops: Gifts from the Garden
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage at Bike Newport
- 6 pm – Evening Yoga at Blithewold
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 1 pm – Portsmouth Board of Canvassers
- 3:30 pm – Jamestown School Building Sub-Committee
- 4 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Policy Subcommittee
- 5 pm – Jamestown Traffic Committee
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee
- 5:30 pm – Middletown Conservation Commission
- 6:30 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
Tuesday, May 11
Things To Do
- 8 am – Community Yoga Class at MLK Center
- 8 am to 10 am – Green Animals Topiary Garden Plant Sale
- 1 pm to 1:30 pm – Blithewold eWorkshops: Gifts from the Garden
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 11 am – Little Compton Free Public Library Trust
- 3:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Beach Commission
- 5 pm – Jamestown Library Board
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6 pm – Aquidneck Island Planning Commission
- 6:30 pm – North Tiverton Fire District
- 6:30 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Conservation Commission
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Recreation Commission
- 7 pm – North Tiverton Fire District
- 7 pm – Little Compton Budget Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
Wednesday, May 12
Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting on May 12, here’s what’s on the agenda
Rhythm & Roots returning to Ninigret Park this Labor Day Weekend, tickets on sale on May 12
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am – Green Animals Topiary Garden Plant Sale
- 3 pm – Wednesday Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 4 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm – Somm 101 at Nomi Park
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Portsmouth Prevention Coalition
- 4 pm – Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee
- 5 pm – Middletown School Building Committee
- 5 pm – Jamestown Harbor Management Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6 pm – Jamestown Traffic Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
- 7 pm – Little Compton Harbor Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Cemetery Commission
- 7 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Solid Waste/Recycling Committee
Thursday, May 13
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am – Green Animals Topiary Garden Plant Sale
- 10 am – Spring Tree Walk at Storer Park
- 10 am – Nature Drawing at Blithewold: May 13: Signature trees at Blithewold
- 11 am – Tea & Scones: May, 13 – 11 am
- 1 pm – Tea & Scones: May, 13 – 1 pm
- 6 pm – James Taylor Tribute: Sweet Baby James (Newport, RI) at The Reef
- 6 pm to 8 pm – Trivia Night at Ragged Island Farm
- 7 pm – Talk On Historic Preservation to feature author of “Why Old Places Matter”
Live Music & Entertainment
- Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies Duo at 8:30 pm
- The Reef – James Taylor Tribute: Sweet Baby James (Newport, RI) from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 11:30 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
- 2 pm – Jamestown Police Pension Committee
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Personnel Board
- 7 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
Friday, May 14
Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County offering the Tinney Family Arts Scholarship; Deadline May 14
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am – Green Animals Topiary Garden Plant Sale
- 11 am – Tea & Scones: May, 14 – 11 am
- 1 pm – Tea & Scones: May, 14 – 1 pm
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 3:30 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 4:30 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 6 pm – Music at Sunset, May 14 (Friday): The DMB Project
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blithewold Mansion – Music at Sunset, May 14 (Friday): The DMB Project from 6 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos- Greg Assadorian vs. Craig McMahan at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet.
Saturday, May 15
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am – Green Animals Topiary Garden Plant Sale
- 8:30 am – Goat Yoga at Simmons Farm
- 9 am to 12 pm – Newport Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 9 am to 11 am – Birds & Breakfast at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 10 am to 2 pm – Hip Hop + Brunch at Nomi Park
- 10 am – Drive-Thru Pet Food Pantry with Potter League For Animals
- 11 am – Tea & Scones: May, 15– 11 am
- 11 am – French in 18th Century Newport Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm. & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 1 pm – Tea & Scones: May, 15– 1 pm
- 2:30 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 3 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- 7:15 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise with piped-in Jimmy Buffett hits
Live Music & Entertainment
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith at 4:30 pm, Ryan McHugh at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos- Craig McMahan vs. Davina Yannetty at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet.
Sunday, May 16
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am – Green Animals Topiary Garden Plant Sale
- 9 am – Nature Sketchbook Journaling
- 10 am – Plike Newport
- 10 am – Craft With Belle at Long Wharf Mall
- 10 am to 2 pm – Hip Hop + Brunch at Nomi Park
- 11 am to 2 pm – Newport In Bloom’s Spring Plant Sale
- 11 am – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am – Newport’s British Occupation Walking Tour
- 11 am – Tea & Scones: May, 16– 11 am
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm. & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 1 pm – Tea & Scones: May, 16– 1 pm
- 3 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 4 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet.
More From What’s Up Newp
- HGTV Dream Home in Portsmouth hits the market, can now be yours for $2.39 million
- New York Yacht Club submits challenge and evolutionary draft protocol for 37th America's Cup
- Obituary: Minnie Parker
- What Sold: 29 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (May 3 - 10)
- What's Up at The Wayfinder and Nomi Park: Rhode Race activities, poolside yoga, eats, cocktails, and more