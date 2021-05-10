Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week in and around Newport County.

This story will be updated throughout the week as new events and meetings are announced. Have something you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Monday, May 10

Green Animals Plant Sale returns May 10 – 16

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Tuesday, May 11

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Wednesday, May 12

Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting on May 12, here’s what’s on the agenda

Rhythm & Roots returning to Ninigret Park this Labor Day Weekend, tickets on sale on May 12

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Thursday, May 13

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Sugarbabies Duo at 8:30 pm

The Reef – James Taylor Tribute: Sweet Baby James (Newport, RI) from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Friday, May 14

Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County offering the Tinney Family Arts Scholarship; Deadline May 14

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blithewold Mansion – Music at Sunset, May 14 (Friday): The DMB Project from 6 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 8 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos- Greg Assadorian vs. Craig McMahan at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet.

Saturday, May 15

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith at 4:30 pm, Ryan McHugh at 8 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos- Craig McMahan vs. Davina Yannetty at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet.

Sunday, May 16

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government