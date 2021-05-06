Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting on Wednesday, May 12 at 6:30 pm. The meeting, which will be held virtually, is open to the public and can be accessed by phone or by Zoom.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

MAY 12, 2021

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD REMOTELY IN COMPLIANCE WITH GOVERNOR MCKEE’S EXECUTIVE ORDER 21-40 “ SUCH MEANS MAY INCLUDE, WITHOUT LIMITATION, PROVIDING PUBLIC ACCESS THROUGH TELEPHONE, INTERNET, OR SATELLITE ENABLED AUDIO OR VIDEO CONFERENCING OR ANY OTHER TECHNOLOGY THAT ENABLES THE PUBLIC TO CLEARLY FOLLOW THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE PUBLIC BODY WHILE THOSE ACTIVITES ARE OCCURRING” .

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held in accordance with Governor McKee’s Executive Order 21-40 on May 12, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

~Proclamation Recognizing Mental Health Month ~

~ Certificate of Recognition from the Newport Prevention Coalition honoring Officer Joshua Wildes ~

CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. PUBLIC HEARING: FY2022 & FY 2023 Proposed Biennial Operating Budget- Copy is available on the city’s website: (https://www.cityofnewport.com/city- hall/departments/finance/budgets-cafrs- cips-annual-performance-reports/budgets)

2. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Special Events :

1) Communication from Bowen’s Wharf Company, re: request to amend the Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival to include tables and chairs outside of the tented areas

2) Communication from IYRS, re: Request to amend the special event application by cancelling the August 20, 2021 event & increasing the attendees to 600 on August 21, 2021

b. Holiday Selling License, Renewals:

1 Evansco, Inc., d/b/a Bermuda Bay Clothing, 119 Swinburne Row

2. Cottage & Garden, Inc., d/b/a Cottage & Garden, Inc., 9 Bridge St. Units B & C

3. Prime Comms Retail, LLC, d/b/a AT & T Authorized Retailer, 163 Connell Highway

c. Second-hand License, Renewal, New Location, Diana Szapary, d/b/a Studio 59 Design, 138 Spring St.

d. Holiday Selling License, New, MWM Corporation, d/b/a 7-Eleven Store #32508D, 95 Broadway

e. Holiday Selling License, New, Chatree Sachayansrisakul, d/b/a Diva Boutique, 49 Long Wharf

f. Holiday Selling License, New, Ohanga, Inc., d/b/a Ohanga Newport, 225 Goddard Row

g. Holiday Selling New, Daniel Eges, d/b/a Wagon Wheel, 125 Swinburne Row

h. Communication from the Rhode Island Department of Statewide Planning, re: State Review of Comprehensive Plan Amendment (Receive)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

3. Gray Matter Marketing:

a) Newport 10 Miler, June 6, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.: Request to amend the license to increase the participants from 1000 to 2000;

b) Amica Newport Marathon, Easton’s Beach (route attached); October 10, 2021 from 5:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.;

c) Pell Bridge Run, Gateway Center; October 17, 2021 from 7:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

4. Victualing License, New, MWM Corporation, d/b/a 7-Eleven Store #3

2508D, 95 Broadway

5. Victualing License, Renewal, Lindsey Kusic, d/b/a Gooseberry Concession & Grill, Ocean Ave.

6. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

NOTE: Vacancies currently or soon will exist on the following Boards and Commissions: Beach Commission, Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission, Henderson Home, Historic District Commission, Energy and Environment Commission

RESOLUTIONS

7. Supporting S – 2021- 0117 bill which requests the Rhode Island Bridge & Turnpike Authority to erect safety barriers and/or netting on the Pell Bridge, Mount Hope Bridge and Jamestown Verrazano bridges- J. Napolitano, E. Fuerte

8. Requesting the City Administration implement bike lanes on city streets pursuant to the R.I. Bike Mobility Plan- L. Ceglie, J. Bova

9. Legalization of Adult Recreational Marijuana

COMMUNICATIONS AND PETITIONS

10. Communication from Caswell Cooke, Special Projects Advisor, Commerce, RI, re: Small Business Relief Program

11. Communication from Colleen Burns Jermain, re: Presentation by Downes Construction Company regarding the status of the activities for the new Rogers High School and Pell Elementary School

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

12. Action Item #5975/21 – RE: Award of Contract for Life Insurance (w/accompanying resolution)

13. Action Item #5976/21 – RE: Group Purchasing Agreement – Greater Boston Police Council (w/accompanying resolution)

14. Action Item #5977/21 – RE: Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank Action Grant Award – Grant Agreement for Almy Pond Pavement Removal and

Meadow Restoration Project (w/accompanying resolution)

15. Action Item #5978/21 – RE: Award of Bid # 21-031 – Pavement Marking Program 2021 (w/accompanying resolution)

16. Action Item #5979/21 – RE: Supplemental Agreement #4 – RFP#19- 007/18-CLG-3 – Newport City Hall Condition Assessment (w/accompanying

resolution)

17. Action Item #5980/21 – RE: Modification #9 to Contract # 10-039 Professional Services for Program Manager for Implementation of CSO Long

Term Control Plan (w/accompanying resolution)

BOARDS OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F-1 Daily Liquor License – Oliver Hazard Perry, d/b/a Oyster & Chowder Fest, Bowen’s Wharf; May 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., 22 & 23, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

2. Class F Daily Liquor – Gray Matter Marketing, d/b/a Amica Newport Marathon, Easton’s Beach; October 10, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

LICENSES AND PERMITS

3. Sunday Selling Class A, Renewal, Bellevue Wine & Spirits, LLC, d/b/a Bellevue Wine & Spirits, 181 Bellevue Ave.

4. Action Item #5960/21 – RE: Show Cause Hearing: The Protective Club, d/b/a Protective Club – Operating Without a Valid Class D Alcoholic Beverage License (continued from March 24, 2021)

Laura C. Swistak

City Clerk

ADJOURN- (5/5/21)

