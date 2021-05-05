Annual and perennial flowers, garden-ready vegetable plants and specialty plants will be available for sale at the Green Animals Topiary Garden Plant & Seedling Sale.

Previously this annual sale has been a one-day event, but this year it will be offered over seven days, Monday, May 10, through Sunday, May 16, for two hours each day: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

A variety of plants grow in the greenhouse at Green Animals Topiary Garden in Portsmouth, R.I. PHOTO CREDIT: The Preservation Society of Newport County

“This is another sign that things are getting back to normal,” said Trudy Coxe, CEO and Executive Director of The Preservation Society of Newport County in a statement, which owns Green Animals and 10 other historic properties. “Last spring we had to cancel the Plant Sale because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so we’re very happy to bring it back this year.”

Plants for the sale – including lilies, geraniums, organic specialty tomatoes, a variety of peppers, specialty basil, uncommon annuals and much more – are grown at the Preservation Society’s greenhouses at Green Animals and on Coggeshall Avenue in Newport. Purchases will be by cash or check only.

Green Animals is located at 380 Corys Lane, Portsmouth. Attendance at the plant sale does not include admission to the property, which is open for tours by ticket holders and Preservation Society members. For tickets, go to www.NewportMansions.org.