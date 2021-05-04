Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island (Grey Sail) today announced their initial summer line-up of food trucks and vendors, as well as musical guests.
Grey Sail, located in Westerly, has a spacious beer garden and an indoor taproom. Gray Sail says that they are currently following all COVID-19 state guidelines, and have several safety precautions in place, such as contactless ordering, table service, and socially distant indoor and outdoor seating.
“We are looking forward to a safe, fun spring and summer season at the brewery and beer garden,” said Jennifer Brinton, co-owner of Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island in a statement. “Our local food businesses and musicians have had a very difficult year; we are very excited to welcome them back.”
MAY·
Friday, May 28th, 12-6 pm: Food by Rice to Meat Ya Platters & Pitas. Music by Steve Volkmann 4-7 pm·
Saturday, May 29th, 3-7 pm: Food by The Burgundian Waffles. Music by James Harris 4-7 pm ·
Sunday, May 30th,1-6 pm: Food by Bonetown BBQ . Music by No Exit 4, 3-6 pm
JUNE·
Saturday, June 5th, 12-6 pm: Food by Rice to Meat Ya Platters & Pitas. Music by Ben Freiert & Jeff Lewis 3-6 pm·
Saturday, June 12th, 2-7 pm: Food by Jaju Pierogi. Music by James Harris 4-7 pm·
Saturday, June 19th, 1-6 pm: Food by Bonetown BBQ. Music by Shame Dan Scandal 3-6 pm·
Sunday, June 20th (Father’s Day), 1-7 pm: Food by Dips Dips. Music by Steve Volkmann 3-6 pm·
Saturday, June 26th, 2-7 pm: Food by: Wicked Good Food. Music by Cross Rhode Blues 3-6 pm
JULY·
Friday, July 2nd, 4-7 pm: Music by Kenny Hopkins·
Saturday, July 3rd, 3-7 pm: Food by The Burgundian Waffles. Music by No Exit 4, 4-7 pm·
Saturday, July 10th, 2-7 pm: Wicked Good Food. Music by Ben Freiert & Jeff Lewis 3-6 pm·
Saturday, July 17th, 1-6 pm: Food by Bonetown BBQ. Music by Cross Rhode Blues 3-6 pm·
Saturday, July 24th, 1-7 pm: Food by Dips Dips. Music by Shame Dan Scandal 3-6 pm·
Saturday, July 31st, 1-6 pm: Bonetown BBQ. Music by Twoacross 4-7 pm
AUGUST·
Saturday, August 7th, 1-6 pm: Food by Bonetown BBQ. Music by Ben Freiert & Jeff Lewis 3-6 pm·
Saturday, August 14th, 1-6 pm: Food by Bonetown BBQ. Music by Twoacross 4-7 pm·
Sunday, August 15th, 2-7 pm: Food by Jaju Pierogi. Music by No exit 4, 3-6 pm·
Saturday, August 21st, 3-7 pm: Food by The Burgundian. Music by Cross Rhode Blues 3-6 pm·
Saturday, August 28th, 1-7 pm: Food by Dips Dips. Music by Rat Ruckus 3-6 pm
SEPTEMBER·
Friday, September 3rd, 4-7 pm: Music by Kenny Hopkins·
Saturday, September 4th, 1-6 pm: Food by Bonetown BBQ. Music by Molly Maguires, 4-7 pm·
Sunday, September 5th, 12-4 pm: Food by The Burgundian Waffle. Music by No Exit 4, 3-6 pm.
Grey Sail says that they will continue to update their website as more events are scheduled. Visit: https://greysailbrewing.com/events/list/ and follow along on social (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter).
More From What’s Up Newp
- Senate passes Ruggerio’s Plastic Waste Reduction Act
- RI Delegation invites local restaurants to apply for aid from the newly launched Restaurant Revitalization Fund
- 1.85-acre lot on Newport Street in Jamestown sells for $2.2 million
- House approves Rep. Donovan’s bill that would ban intentional release of balloons
- Touro Synagogue Foundation talk on historic preservation to feature author of ‘Why Old Places Matter’