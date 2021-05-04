Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island (Grey Sail) today announced their initial summer line-up of food trucks and vendors, as well as musical guests.

Grey Sail, located in Westerly, has a spacious beer garden and an indoor taproom. Gray Sail says that they are currently following all COVID-19 state guidelines, and have several safety precautions in place, such as contactless ordering, table service, and socially distant indoor and outdoor seating.

“We are looking forward to a safe, fun spring and summer season at the brewery and beer garden,” said Jennifer Brinton, co-owner of Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island in a statement. “Our local food businesses and musicians have had a very difficult year; we are very excited to welcome them back.”

MAY·

Friday, May 28th, 12-6 pm: Food by Rice to Meat Ya Platters & Pitas. Music by Steve Volkmann 4-7 pm·

Saturday, May 29th, 3-7 pm: Food by The Burgundian Waffles. Music by James Harris 4-7 pm ·

Sunday, May 30th,1-6 pm: Food by Bonetown BBQ . Music by No Exit 4, 3-6 pm

JUNE·

Saturday, June 5th, 12-6 pm: Food by Rice to Meat Ya Platters & Pitas. Music by Ben Freiert & Jeff Lewis 3-6 pm·

Saturday, June 12th, 2-7 pm: Food by Jaju Pierogi. Music by James Harris 4-7 pm·

Saturday, June 19th, 1-6 pm: Food by Bonetown BBQ. Music by Shame Dan Scandal 3-6 pm·

Sunday, June 20th (Father’s Day), 1-7 pm: Food by Dips Dips. Music by Steve Volkmann 3-6 pm·

Saturday, June 26th, 2-7 pm: Food by: Wicked Good Food. Music by Cross Rhode Blues 3-6 pm

JULY·

Friday, July 2nd, 4-7 pm: Music by Kenny Hopkins·

Saturday, July 3rd, 3-7 pm: Food by The Burgundian Waffles. Music by No Exit 4, 4-7 pm·

Saturday, July 10th, 2-7 pm: Wicked Good Food. Music by Ben Freiert & Jeff Lewis 3-6 pm·

Saturday, July 17th, 1-6 pm: Food by Bonetown BBQ. Music by Cross Rhode Blues 3-6 pm·

Saturday, July 24th, 1-7 pm: Food by Dips Dips. Music by Shame Dan Scandal 3-6 pm·

Saturday, July 31st, 1-6 pm: Bonetown BBQ. Music by Twoacross 4-7 pm

AUGUST·

Saturday, August 7th, 1-6 pm: Food by Bonetown BBQ. Music by Ben Freiert & Jeff Lewis 3-6 pm·

Saturday, August 14th, 1-6 pm: Food by Bonetown BBQ. Music by Twoacross 4-7 pm·

Sunday, August 15th, 2-7 pm: Food by Jaju Pierogi. Music by No exit 4, 3-6 pm·

Saturday, August 21st, 3-7 pm: Food by The Burgundian. Music by Cross Rhode Blues 3-6 pm·

Saturday, August 28th, 1-7 pm: Food by Dips Dips. Music by Rat Ruckus 3-6 pm

SEPTEMBER·

Friday, September 3rd, 4-7 pm: Music by Kenny Hopkins·

Saturday, September 4th, 1-6 pm: Food by Bonetown BBQ. Music by Molly Maguires, 4-7 pm·

Sunday, September 5th, 12-4 pm: Food by The Burgundian Waffle. Music by No Exit 4, 3-6 pm.

Grey Sail says that they will continue to update their website as more events are scheduled. Visit: https://greysailbrewing.com/events/list/ and follow along on social (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter).