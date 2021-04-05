Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week.
This story will be updated throughout the week as more events, meetings, and things are announced. Check back often for updates.
Have something you’d like to see on this list? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Monday, April 5
WATCH: A conversation with musician Charlie Marie (April 5 at 7 pm)
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage with Bike Newport
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Minari
- Francesco
- Perfumes
- National Theatre Live: War Horse
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
City & Government
Newport
- 6:30 pm –Newport Planning Board
Middletown
- 6 pm –Middletown Town Council
Portsmouth
Jamestown
- 2 pm –Jamestown Police Pension Committee
- 6:30 pm –Jamestown Town Council
Tiverton
Little Compton
- 9 am – LittleCompton Pension Committee
Watch Live on What’s Up Newp
Tuesday, April 6
7,300 additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments to be posted on Tuesday
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market – Winter
- 7 pm – The Rhode to Suffrage: The Expansion of Voting Rights in Rhode Island with Little Compton Historical Society
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Newport
- 11:30 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
Middletown
Tiverton
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Litter Committee
- 7 pm – North Tiverton Fire District
Jamestown
- 7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department
Little Compton
Wednesday, April 7
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days
- 5:30 pm to 7 pm – Somm 101 at Nomi Park
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Francesco
- Perfumes
- Minari
- Madama Butterfly: The Met
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
City & Government
Newport
- 5 pm – Newport City Council
Middletown
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
Portsmouth
- 3 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Personnel Subcommittee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Harbor Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Melville Park Committee
Jamestown
Little Compton
Thursday, April 8
Newport Gallery Night returns on April 8
Louis Armstrong International Continuum virtual event coming April 8-9
SBA to accept shuttered venue operators grant applications on April 8
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days
- 10 am to 1 pm – Veggie Days at the MLK
- 5 pm – Newport Gallery Night
- 5:30 pm – The Material Culture of Gout and Physical Disability in Early America
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Francesco
- Perfumes
- Minari
- Madama Butterfly: The Met
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
City & Government
Little Compton
Portsmouth
Jamestown
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
Friday, April 9
Save The Date: Newport Restaurant Week returns April 9 – 18
Things To Do
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Minari
- Madama Butterfly: The Met
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Saturday, April 10
Public invited to participate in a cleanup of Braman Cemetery on April 10
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- Newport Daffodil Days
- 8 am to 12 pm – Paint Recycling Event at Second Beach
- 9 am to 12 pm – Newport Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 9:30 am to 11 am – Tour Des Jonquilles – Daffodil Ride
- 10 am to 2 pm – Hip Hop +Brunch at Nomi Park
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am – Braman Cemetery Clean-Up
- 11 am – Common Burying Ground Walking Tour
- 2:05 pm to 3:55 pm – Daffodil Days Scening Bay Cruises aboard the Coastal Queen
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Minari
- Madama Butterfly: The Met
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
City & Government
Newport
Sunday, April 11
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- Newport Daffodil Days
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am – Rogues & Scoundrels Walking Tour
- 2:05 pm to 3:55 pm – Daffodil Days Scening Bay Cruises aboard the Coastal Queen
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Minari
- Madama Butterfly: The Met
- Oscar Shorts: Animated
- Oscar Shorts: Live Action
- Oscar Shorts: Documentary
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.