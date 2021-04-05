Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week.

This story will be updated throughout the week as more events, meetings, and things are announced. Check back often for updates.

Monday, April 5

WATCH: A conversation with musician Charlie Marie (April 5 at 7 pm)

Things To Do

City & Government

Newport

6:30 pm –Newport Planning Board

Middletown

6 pm –Middletown Town Council

Portsmouth

Jamestown

Tiverton

7 pm –Tiverton Harbor Commission

Little Compton

9 am – LittleCompton Pension Committee

Tuesday, April 6

7,300 additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments to be posted on Tuesday

Things To Do

City & Government

Newport

11:30 am – Newport Canvassing Authority

Middletown

4:30 pm – Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee

Tiverton

Jamestown

7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department

Little Compton

7 pm – Little Compton Planning Board

Wednesday, April 7

Things To Do

Newport Daffodil Days

5:30 pm to 7 pm – Somm 101 at Nomi Park

City & Government

Newport

5 pm – Newport City Council

Middletown

6 pm – Middletown Planning Board

Portsmouth

Jamestown

7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission

Little Compton

7 pm – Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust

Thursday, April 8

Newport Gallery Night returns on April 8

Louis Armstrong International Continuum virtual event coming April 8-9

SBA to accept shuttered venue operators grant applications on April 8

Things To Do

City & Government

Little Compton

Portsmouth

4 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Racial Equity Subcommittee

Jamestown

6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council

Friday, April 9

Save The Date: Newport Restaurant Week returns April 9 – 18

Things To Do

City & Government

Saturday, April 10

Public invited to participate in a cleanup of Braman Cemetery on April 10

Things To Do

City & Government

Newport

11 am – Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission

Sunday, April 11

Things To Do

City & Government