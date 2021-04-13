The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) this morning announced that the state is pausing the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as federal partners continue gathering more information.

No Johnson & Johnson appointments had been scheduled as part of the 7,600 vaccination appointments that will be released at 9 am this morning.

RIDOH is directing vaccinators that had made Johnson & Johnson vaccination appointments to not administer those doses. Additional information will be shared shortly regarding people who had already made appointments for Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

No information reported to RIDOH has indicated that Johnson & Johnson vaccine represents a health or safety concern. However, RIDOH says that it is taking this step in alignment with federal partners.