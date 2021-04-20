Residential Properties Ltd. today announced the sale of 16 Oyster Point in Warren, which recently sold for $1.03 million. RPL Sales Associate Barbara Stamp represented the sellers as the listing agent in this transaction.

According to State-Wide MLS data, this is the second sale of over $1 million in Warren this year, both of which were listed by Barbara Stamp.

This spacious waterfront condominium at Oyster Point presents 3 lovely bedrooms, 3.1 baths, plus the ease and comfort of maintenance-free condominium living in a private, single-family home. Resort-like amenities include a fabulous gunite swimming pool, a cabana, and 1.5 acres of limited common area. The sun-drenched interior is open and airy with hardwood floors, 3 fireplaces, a chef’s kitchen, and two family rooms. A second-floor primary bedroom enchants with a private deck overlooking the pool and water, as well as a luxurious ensuite bath, a dressing room, and access to a home office or sitting room. The finished basement with a bar area and cedar closet offers even more desirable living space and storage. Residents take advantage of water views, golden sunsets, amazing access to the East Bay Bike Path, and nearby yachting facilities. The property is minutes from superb dining and unique shopping in Bristol, while being nearly equidistant to the charms and nightlife of both Newport and Providence.