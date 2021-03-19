Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend.

This story will be updated as more events and meetings are announced throughout the week.

Friday, March 19

>>Gillette Stadium to Host Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru March 19 through April 18

>> Friday will be a Distance Learning Day for Rogers High School students

>> Stoneacre Garden hosting a sushi pop-up March 18 – 21!

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Localz Portsmouth – John Erickson at 6 pm
  • One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 12 am

JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, March 20

>> Doris Duke’s Rough Point opens for the season.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • One Pelham East – John Erickson from 8 pm to 12 am

JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room

City & Government

Sunday, March 21

>>High school students compete in the 16th annual Poetry Out Loud state finals virtually, March 21

>>Hidden Newport: Newport String Project brings virtual concert series to Seamen’s Church Institute

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and serves on the Board of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and Lucy's Hearth. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.