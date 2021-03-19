Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend.

This story will be updated as more events and meetings are announced throughout the week.

Friday, March 19

>>Gillette Stadium to Host Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru March 19 through April 18

>> Friday will be a Distance Learning Day for Rogers High School students

>> Stoneacre Garden hosting a sushi pop-up March 18 – 21!

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Localz Portsmouth – John Erickson at 6 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 12 am

JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, March 20

>> Doris Duke’s Rough Point opens for the season.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

One Pelham East – John Erickson from 8 pm to 12 am

JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room

City & Government

Sunday, March 21

>>High school students compete in the 16th annual Poetry Out Loud state finals virtually, March 21

>>Hidden Newport: Newport String Project brings virtual concert series to Seamen’s Church Institute

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room

