Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend.
This story will be updated as more events and meetings are announced throughout the week.
Friday, March 19
>>Gillette Stadium to Host Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru March 19 through April 18
>> Friday will be a Distance Learning Day for Rogers High School students
>> Stoneacre Garden hosting a sushi pop-up March 18 – 21!
Things To Do
- 4:50 pm –Newport Winter Foodies Stroll
- 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm –Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
Live Music & Entertainment
- Localz Portsmouth – John Erickson at 6 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 12 am
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
- Frida La Vida: Great Art on Screen
- Perfumes (Les Parfums)
- Minari
- Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos
- Stray
- The Women’s Adventure Film Tour
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, March 20
>> Doris Duke’s Rough Point opens for the season.
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm –Aquidneck Growers Market at Gateway Center
- 10 am –Drive-Thru Pet Food Pantrywith Potter League For Animals
- 12 pm to 1:45 pm –Newport Seal & Rose Island Tour
- 2 pm to 3:45 pm –Newport Seal & Rose Island Tour
- 4 pm to 5 pm –Newport Seal Tour
- 4:50 pm –Newport Winter Foodies Stroll
- 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm –Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
Live Music & Entertainment
- One Pelham East – John Erickson from 8 pm to 12 am
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
- Frida La Vida: Great Art on Screen
- Perfumes (Les Parfums)
- Minari
- Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos
- Stray
- The Women’s Adventure Film Tour
City & Government
- 11 am –Tiverton Budget Committee
- 11 am – Tiverton School Committee
Sunday, March 21
>>High school students compete in the 16th annual Poetry Out Loud state finals virtually, March 21
>>Hidden Newport: Newport String Project brings virtual concert series to Seamen’s Church Institute
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 1:45 pm –Newport Seal & Rose Island Tour
- 2 pm –Hidden Newport: Newport String Project brings virtual concert series to Seamen’s Church Institute
- 2 pm to 3:45 pm –Newport Seal & Rose Island Tour
- 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm –Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
- Perfumes (Les Parfums)
- Frida La Vida: Great Art on Screen
- Minari
- Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos
- Stray
- The Women’s Adventure Film Tour
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.