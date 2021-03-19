Newport Public Schools on Thursday night announced that Friday, March 19 will be a Distance Learning Day for Rogers High School students.

“ATTENTION:Tomorrow, Friday March 19, will be a Distance Learning Day for Rogers High School. The boiler system went down late this afternoon and our maintenance team has been working tirelessly to make an attempt to regain heat. Sadly, we will not have heat in the building prior to staff and students arrival tomorrow. In order to keep our staff and students comfortable and safe we will shift to distance learning”.