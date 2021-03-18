Source: O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home

William J. Meteraud Jr (Bill), 68, of Middletown, RI, passed away March 16,2021 peacefully in his own home surrounded by family and friends.

Born in Newport RI on August 21,1952, he was a son of Elaine Meteraud and the late William J. Meteraud Sr. A brother to Barbra Meteraud and Joseph Lanuez of Middletown, Julie Meteraud of Middletown, Cathy and Simone Ortiz of San Diego and the late David Meteraud. Husband to Christine Martens, father to his two sons David and Derek Meteraud and a beloved Uncle.

He was a lifelong resident of Aquidneck Island who worked as a mechanic for over 50 years. Bill had a big heart who would do anything and everything for his family and friends at the drop of hat. He enjoyed being on the water and riding his motorcycle. He loved to stay active and always sought out adventures.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday March 21, 2021 from 3:00pm-6:00pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport.

Due to the current restrictions, only 30 people are allowed into the funeral home, at a time. There may be a short wait time. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Rhode Islandwww.donate.lls.org/lls/donate