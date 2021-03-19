Join Barrington Books for a virtual author event with New York Times bestselling author Brenda Novak celebrating the release of her new book Bookstore on the Beach.

Brenda Novak will be in conversation with New York Times bestselling author Nancy Thayer. An evening of banter, books, and the perfect beach read to kick off our upcoming beach reading season.

How do you start a new chapter of your life when you haven’t closed the book on the previous one? Eighteen months ago, Autumn Divac’s husband went missing. Her desperate search has yielded no answers, and she can’t imagine moving forward without him. But for the sake of their two teenage children, she has to try. Autumn takes her kids home for the summer to the charming beachside town where she was raised. She seeks comfort working alongside her mother and aunt at their bookshop, only to learn that her daughter is facing a huge life change and her mother has been hiding a terrible secret for years. And when she runs into the boy who stole her heart in high school, old feelings start to bubble up again. Is she free to love him, or should she hold out hope for her husband’s return? She can only trust her heart…and hope it won’t lead her astray.

New York Times bestselling author Brenda Novak has written over 60 novels. An eight-time Rita nominee, she’s won The National Reader’s Choice, The Bookseller’s Best, and other awards. She runs Brenda Novak for the Cure, a charity that has raised more than $2.5 million for diabetes research (her youngest son has this disease). She considers herself lucky to be a mother of five and married to the love of her life.

Source: Barrington Books

