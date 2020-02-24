Newport School Committee designates February 24 – 28 as “Public Schools Week”

At their February 11th meeting, Newport School Committee designated the week of February 24th – 28th as “Public Schools Week”.

The Resolution

Newport School Committee Resolution Expressing Support for the Designation of the Week of February 24 through 28, 2020 as “Public Schools Week”

WHEREAS, public education is the foundation of a 21st-century democracy; and

WHEREAS, the Nation’s public schools are where students come to be educated as citizens of the United States; and

WHEREAS, each public school prepares the Nation’s young people to contribute to the society, economy, and citizenry of the country; and

WHEREAS, 90 percent of American children attend public schools; and

WHEREAS, local, State, and Federal lawmakers should prioritize support for strengthening the Nation’s public schools and empower local education leaders to implement, manage, and lead school districts in partnership with educators, parents, and other local education stakeholders and learning communities; and

WHEREAS, local, State, and Federal lawmakers should support such necessities as counseling, extracurricular activities, and mental health supports that are critical to help students engage in learning; and

WHEREAS, inclusive and safe high-quality public schools are where children learn to think critically, problem solve, and build relationships; and

WHEREAS, public schools should provide an environment where all students can succeed beginning in their earliest years, regardless of who they are or where they live; and

WHEREAS, efforts should be supported to advance equity and excellence in public education and to implement continuous improvement and evidence-based practices; and

WHEREAS, every child has the right to an education that helps them reach their full potential and to attend schools that offer a high-quality educational experience; and

WHEREAS, stable, equitable, predictable, and adequate funding for great public schools for every student in America is necessary to ensure that students have inviting classrooms and school libraries with up-to-date resources as well as well-prepared and supported educators; and

WHEREAS, educators include teachers, paraprofessionals, and principals who provide a well-rounded and complete curriculum and create joy in learning; and

WHEREAS, the Nation’s school buildings should have class sizes small enough to allow students to receive one-on-one attention and to access support services such as health care, nutrition, and after-school programs when needed; and

WHEREAS, students, teachers, and professionals make the Nation’s public schools vital components of the community; and

WHEREAS, parents and communities are working hard to improve educational outcomes for children across the country; and

WHEREAS, the week of February 24 through 28, 2020 would be an appropriate period to designate as “Public Schools Week”.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, That the Newport School Committee supports the designation of “Public Schools Week”.

WHERETO: The following bear witness:

________________________________________________________ Raymond E. Gomes, Chair

_____________________________________ Date

February 11, 2020

