Newport City Council, Legislators will participate in Annual Workshop on Saturday

City Council members are due to meet with their legislative counterparts on Saturday, Feb. 8th for an annual joint workshop to discuss the City’s priorities for the current legislative session.

Among the topics expected to be discussed include the Governor’s proposed budget and the impact that it could have on municipalities along with a variety of legislative proposals, ranging from liquor licenses to tax classifications, according to a press release from the City.

Also on the agenda will be a discussion on the feasibility of a local homestead exemption, the tax treatment of short-term rental properties, and concerns related to the state’s school funding formula. Other topics of Council concern include the impact that the RIDOT Pell Bridge Ramp redesign could have on City infrastructure, the 2020 Census, and the status of reimbursement by National Grid for damages associated with last year’s gas outage.

The morning is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with a City Council workshop, followed by a joint session with the City’s General Assembly delegation at 10 a.m. Both discussions are due to take place in the Second Floor Council Chamber at City Hall and are open to the public.

For those unable to attend, the meeting will be broadcast on the City’s website for viewing either in real time or on demand by clicking on the Watch Meetings Online tab on the City’s homepage at www.CityofNewport.com