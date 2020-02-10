Hammetts Wharf: Hotel, retail opening in June; restaurant soon after

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

The $29 million Hammetts Wharf construction project at the former Newport Yachting Center is just a few short months from completion.

Colin Kane, Founding Partner of Peregrine Group and Managing Partner of Hammetts Wharf LLC, and Sam Bradner, Managing Partner of the Peregrine Group, gave me a tour of the hotel, restaurant, and retail space late last week.

Peregrine Group is the project manager/development advisor on the project, while Hammetts Wharf LLC is the owner. Colin Kane is the managing partner of Hammetts Wharf LLC.

As advisers, Peregrine Group works with owners throughout out the region to deliver projects across all asset types including hospitality, residential, commercial and K-12 schools.

All tenants are secure for the hotel, restaurant, and retail and opening dates are beginning to be set, and quickly approach.

The hotel is already getting accolades and national mentions, it made Travel + Leisure‘s list for “The Best New Hotels to Book Around the World in 2020“.

According to Appleseed, a third party economic impact analysis firm, in July 2018, this project will create over 80 permanent jobs once the hotel and its associated businesses open. The project is expected to add $6.7- million annually to Rhode Island’s GDP impact and generate $7.7 million in new hotel and other tax revenue over a 12-year period.

Let’s tell you what we know (and what we can) at this time;

The Hotel

The 84-room hotel, which is being managed by Main Street Hospitality, will be among the first things to officially open and is now accepting reservations beginning June 15, 2020.

Furniture and fixtures were just being built in to the rooms when we toured, so we don’t have photos of the completed rooms just yet.

There are forty-two rooms on each of the top two floors of the hotel, with rooms ranging from 210 sq ft to 560 sq ft. Room options will include Queen Twin Room, King Room, The Martitime Suite, The Commerce Suite, The Exhange Suite, and The Mercantile Suite. Traveling with several people? You can get adjoining rooms and connect the two.

Rates for opening weekend (June 19 -21) are currently on sale and range from $480 – $780 per night. Regular price on the website ranges from $634 – $1099 per night.

Near the lobby of the hotel, there will be two rooms that can host up to twenty five people. Bradner sees it as a great place for the community and organizations to come in and host meetings.

Hotel Lobby area

Hotel Lobby area

View from a community room out to lobby

View looking west from hotel lounge area

Hallway on 2nd floor of room

View from a hotel room.









Retail

Tenants for the two retail spaces, which measure a total of 2,500-square-feet, will operate on the first floor of Hammetts Wharf along America’s Cup Avenue and have been secured. Those two retailers, both which already have a presence in Newport, are expected to make an announcement soon about their new storefronts.

Restaurant

The 4,000-square-foot restaurant, which will be the last piece of Hammetts Wharf to open, currently slated to open in July. The restaurant will offer an abundance of outdoor seating and will also feature a bar that will offer both indoor and outdoor service during appropriate seasons.

Within the next month, the restaurateur will be announcing their restaurant plans for the space. What’s Up Newp can confirm that it is not Newport Harbor Corp/Newport Restaurant Group or a chain restaurant.

Hammetts Wharf currently states ” The restaurant space will soon be occupied by a great culinary partner who will add to the food scene in Newport” on their website.

Covered outdoor dining area for restaurant

The (grey) temporary wall will be removed and open to bar area.

Bar area of the restaurant. The bar will allow people to sit indoors or outdoors.

View from restaurant.

On The Waterfront

There is a new public walk way along the waterfront that gives people the opportunity to walk along the waterfront.

The power lines along the back of the property, at a cost of approximately $300,000 – $400,000.

On America’s Cup

When construction is complete or near complete, pedestrians familiar with the sidewalk there will notice that the sidewalk in front of the property has grown significantly.

Hammetts Wharf has plans to add a unique piece in front of their property that will activate the front corner of the property and be a space for people to stop. More details to come on that.

Background

According to Hammetts Wharf website, “Newport native Albert Hammett founded Hammett’s Wharf in 1850, where he operated a successful lumber and hardware business. For fifty years, Mr. Hammett employed hundreds of locals and became a pillar of his community. The revival of Hammetts Wharf in the Spring of 2020 will write the next chapter in Newport’s history, but it’s purpose will be the same. Once a central gathering place for builders, Hammetts Wharf will become a place for visitors throughout the world to gather and enjoy the wonderful amenities that Newport can offer”.

Peregrine Group/Scott’s Wharf LLC acquired the Newport Yachting Center and its wholly owned marina and parking operating entities from the Newport Harbor Corporation in December 2015. This purchase included 3.4-acres of land that host The Mooring, Smoke House, and The Bohlin, more than two hundred existing surface parking spaces, and the full-service marina.

Newport Harbor Corporation continues to be a tenant/operate The Mooring, Smoke House, and The Bohlin.

Ground was broken on the $29 million Hammetts Wharf construction project, which includes a 84-room boutique hotel, 4,000-square-foot waterfront restaurant and 2,5000-square-foot retail space, on October 23, 2018.

