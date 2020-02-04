Fort Adams Trust adds five to Board of Directors

Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter | Your voluntary contribution helps fund our local, independent journalism, news, and information.

Source: Fort Adams Trust

The Fort Adams Trust announces that it has appointed five new board members. Newly elected board members are: John Nunes, of Newport Vineyards; Meme Kielbasa, Founder & President of Bright Ideas; Kelsey S. Hyman, CPA for Lighthouse Wealth Advisors; Dan Titus of Salve Regina University; and Bill Corcoran, Former CEO of Newport Tent.

“As the Fort Adams Trust’s needs evolve and as current board members’ terms come due, the Trust seeks new board leadership that brings expertise complementing existing membership and helps further our strategic initiatives,” stated Eric Offenberg, Fort Adams Trust President and Director of Engineering for the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority. “The new board members were selected and then elected keeping this in mind along with their individual history of dedicated community involvement,” Offenberg added.

The new board members will bring the total number of the Trust’s directors to 19.

About the Fort Adams Trust:



The Fort Adams Trust is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit responsible for preservation, programming, and promoting the National Historic Landmarks in Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island. Over 100,000 people tour the Fort and attend events in the Park annually. The Trust accepts donations to support its preservation and programming missions. http://www.FortAdams.org