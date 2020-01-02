Update: Man wanted for domestic felony assault has been arrested (Update)

Update

Newport Police Department has located and arrested Jordan Clinton. Clinton was charged with domestic felony assault and domestic disorderly conduct.

Newport Police Department has also deleted their Facebook Post asking the public’s assistance with this matter.

Original Story

Newport Police Department took to their Facebook Page just after 5 pm on Wednesday night to share that they are looking for a suspect, and that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

“Newport Police are investigating a Domestic Felony Assault, involving a knife. The Suspect, 27 year Old Jordan Clinton is wanted in that assault. He is to be considered Armed and Dangerous, do not confront him and call the Police If you see him.

401-847-1212″