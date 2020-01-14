Preview: Excerpts from Governor Raimondo’s 2020 State of the State Address

Governor Gina M. Raimondo will deliver her annual State of the State address tonight at 7:00 p.m. Her speech will highlight the progress Rhode Island has made throughout the past five years and outline a long-term vision for the future of the state.

Governor Raimondo’s office has provided the following excerpts of her speech prior to the address;

“Tonight, I stand before you truly optimistic about our future. In the past few years, we’ve dug our way out of a deep economic hole and are preparing Rhode Islanders for success in a fast-changing economy.”

“We’ve completely changed our approach to job training. We’ve worked in partnership with hundreds of businesses. As a result, we’ve trained nearly seven thousand Rhode Islanders for good careers.”

“If we want to ensure Rhode Island’s beauty is enjoyed for generations to come, we have to address climate change with urgency.”

“Improving education for our children cannot wait – and we cannot think small. I’m committed to doing whatever it takes to set public education on a better path.”

“We have to challenge ourselves to see beyond the borders of our own city or town. Of course, we all want the best for our own children. But we also all have a stake in the future of the child in the next town or on the other side of the state. These kids are our future – our future teachers, police officers, doctors, and computer programmers.”

“Economic experts agree the most important thing we can do to strengthen our economy is to have a more educated workforce. We can’t go backward.”

“We can’t talk about taking care of our children without thinking about our most vulnerable. Too many kids in Rhode Island live without a stable, loving home.”

“No one should struggle to keep a roof over their head either, and right now too many working families do. This affects everyone: the young working couple who struggle to be good employees because they don’t have stable housing; small businesses that struggle to recruit people who are priced out of the community; even kids who fall asleep in class because they slept on a relative’s couch the night before.”

“Protecting our future means protecting our neighborhoods, workplaces and schools from gun violence.”