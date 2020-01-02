Newport Zoning Board of Review will meet tonight, here’s what’s on the agenda

Newport Zoning Board of Review will meet tonight (Thursday, January 2nd) at 7 pm in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.

The meeting is open to the public and will begin promptly at 7 pm.

Among the long agenda are a few items that have garnered the attention of many, including;

The a request for extension of approval to construct a 12 unit vacation guest facility at 37 Memorial Blvd. (Jimmy’s Saloon).

A petition from Salve Regina University seeking permission to construct a 214 bed dormitory.

A petition that would allow a special use permit and a variance to the dimensional requirement for permission to demolish the existing structures and construct a 150-room transient guest facility on Waites Wharf.

The full agenda is listed below;

