Newport City Council will host first meeting of 2020 on January 8th, here’s what’s on the agenda

Newport City Council will host their first meeting of the new year on Wednesday, January 8th.

The meeting, which will take place in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall, will begin at 6:30 pm and is open to the public.

Here’s what’s on the docket for the council meeting;

(For updates to the docket, links to documents, or to watch the meeting live as it happens, click here)

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting to be held on January 8, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.



PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

~Proclamation Honoring Sherman Pines~

CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

CONSENT CALENDAR. (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)

a. Special Events:

1) Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Winter Speaker Series, Newport

Art Museum; January 25, February 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2020

from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

2) Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Member’s Opening Reception,

Newport Art Museum; February 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00

p.m.

3) Tresor Estate Sales, d/b/a Pop-Up Sale Event, 181 Bellevue

Ave., Bellevue Gardens (below CVS); February 20, 2020 from

12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and February 21-23, 2020 from 9:00

a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

4) Rhode Island Brewers Guild, d/b/a Newport Craft Beer Festival-

9th Annual, Great Friends Meeting House; April 25, 2020 from

12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



5) Newport/Fall River Star Kids Scholarship Program, d/b/a Star

Kids annual fundraiser- Derby Time, Ochre Court; May 2, 2020

from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.



6) Newport Festivals Foundation, Inc. d/b/a Newport Folk Festival,

Fort Adams State Park; July 31-August 2, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.

to 7:30 p.m.



7) Newport Festivals Foundation, Inc., d/b/a Newport Jazz Festival

Opening Night, International Tennis Hall of Fame; August 7,

2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.



8) Newport Festivals Foundation, Inc., d/b/a Newport Jazz Festival,

Fort Adams State Park; August 7-9, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to

7:30 p.m.



9) Gray Matter Marketing, d/b/a Newport Marathon (road race),

beginning and ending at Easton’s Beach (route attached);

October 11, 2020 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

b. Holiday Selling License, Renewal, Georgia Pine Clothiers, d/b/a J.

McLaughlin, 180 Bellevue Ave.

c. Holiday Selling License, New, Zen Den-Newport, LLC, d/b/a Zen

Den- Newport, LLC, 54 Broadway

d. Tattoo License, Renewal, Jennifer Clinch Guertin/Anchor Steam, Inc.,

d/b/a Anchor Steam Tattoo Gallery, 44 Broadway

e. 2019 Annual Reports (Receive)

Newport Canvassing Authority Energy and Environment Commission

Miantonomi Park Commission Historic District Commission

f. Reappointment of Scott Wheeler as Tree Warden (Approve)

g. Arcade License Renewal, Ryan Family Amusements, Inc., 268

Thames St. (48 machines)

h. Actuarial Valuation Reports: Police & Fire Pension Systems and Post

Employment Benefit Plan as of July1, 2019 Copies for review are in

the City Clerk’s Office and on the city’s website

http://www.cityofnewport.com/departments/finance

LICENSES & PERMITS

2019-2020 Annual Victualing License Renewals- continued from December 11, 2019:

Liquor establishments

a. L & B Associates, LLC, d/b/a Backyard Patio & Grill, 151 Swinburne

Row

b. 8-10 Broadway Newport, LLC, d/b/a Hope on Broadway, 8-10

Broadway APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS & COMMISSIONS

RESOLUTIONS Transfer upon Death deeds- K. Leonard, L. Ceglie Requesting legislation to be introduced which would require Civics class for

graduation- K. Leonard, L. Ceglie

ORDINANCES Amending Chapter 5.40 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Hotels” (First

Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS AND PETITIONS

Communication from Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Schools, re:

RIDE Stage II Application Communication from Michael J. Murray, Esq. on behalf of Old Battle Axe, Inc., d/b/a The Reef Restaurant, re: Public Right of Way- Howard Wharf a/k/a West Howard Street

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER Memo from the City Manager RE: Status Report #5 on Zoning Code Update

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE

COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR Class F Daily Liquor Licenses:

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2019-2020 Liquor License Renewals (Hearing)- continued from November 13, 2019:

LIQUOR CLASS BV

a. L & B Associates, LLC, d/b/a Backyard Patio & Grill, 151 Swinburne Row

Communication from Philip S. Lapatin, re:- retail property known as Brick Market Place II

b. 8-10 Broadway Newport, LLC, d/b/a Hope on Broadway, 8-10 Broadway