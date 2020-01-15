Antique vendors from Armory Antique Marketplace find new home in Newport

Some of the vendors from the Armory Antique Marketplace have found a new home in Newport.

Now operating as Newport Marketplace & Antiques, the successor to Armory Antiques which operated in the Armory on Thames Street for twenty-five years, they will move into 130 Broadway, formerly home to Newport Bicycle.

The Armory Antique Marketplace permanently closed its doors at the Armory on Thames Street to the public on Thursday, October 24th, 2019.

An opening date for their new location has not yet been announced.

City of Newport officials in March 2019 formally closed on a deal to sell the upper two floors of the historic Armory building on Lower Thames Street to the National Sailing Hall of Fame (NSHOF) for $1,685,000. Leaving the Armory Antiques Marketplace in search for a new home.

Newport Bicycle suddenly permanently closed back in October 2019, making the space available for lease.

At its height, Armory Antique Marketplace represented over 70 antiques and collectible dealers in the over 6,000 square feet available in the Armory.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more information.