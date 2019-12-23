What’s Up This Week: 50+ things to do, live music and entertainment listings

Discover all that’s happening on and around Aquidneck Island this week and weekend.
Monday, December 23rd
- Christmas In Newport
- 12 pm – Holiday Traditions in Newport’s Historic Houses of Worship
- 3:30 pm – Teens: ARC Book Club at Newport Public Library
- 4 pm – It;’s A Wonderful Life at Jane Pickens Theater
- 7 pm – Customer Appreciation Holiday Party! at La Forge Restaurant
- 7:30 pm – Gremlins at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
- Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – It’s A Wonderful Life at 4 pm, Gremlins at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm
- Perro Salado- Julio Amaro from 6 pm to 10 pm
Christmas In Newport
Holiday Traditions in Newport’s Historic Houses of Worship, 12 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.., Celebrate Newport, the cradle of religious liberty in America and experience a variety of holiday traditions when 9 historic houses of worship open their doors to the public. Participating houses of worship include: Channing Memorial Unitarian, Emmanuel Episcopal, First Presbyterian, Newport Congregational, St. John the Evangelist Episcopal, St. Mary’s Catholic, Touro Synagogue, Trinity Episcopal, and United Baptist. Everyone is welcome to enjoy this free event. For more information visit: www.tourosynagogue.org. or (401) 847-4794 x207
Newport Historical Society Road to Independence Walking Tour, 10:30 a.m., Departing from the Museum at Brick Market, 127 Thames St. Riots and rebellions, enemies and allies. Learn about Newport’s role in the American Revolution. $15 adults, $10 for NHS members and active duty military with ID, $5 children ages 5-12. Reservations recommended. Weather permitting. 841-8770. Purchase tickets online http://www.newporthistorytours.org.
Tuesday, December 24th
“Twas The Night Before Christmas” and its ties to Newport
- 1 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
- 4 pm – Family Celebration of Christmas at Trinity Church
- 5 pm – Christmas Eve: A Moment of Magic at Channing Memorial Church
- 5 pm – Christmas Eve at Graceway Community Church
- 6 pm – A Worship Celebration at CrossPoint Church
- 8 pm – Festive Christmas Eucharist at Trinity Church
Live Music & Entertainment
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Trivia at 7 pm
- Gas Lamp Grille- Karaoke at 10 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 1 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Trivia at 7 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – Trivia at 8 pm
Wednesday, December 25th
Where to dine on Christmas Day in Newport (2019 edition)
Seamen’s Church Institute offering a free meal to anyone who needs it on Christmas
- 6:20 am – Christmas Day Workout at 2nd Beach
- 10 am – Combined Christmas Morning Celebration with Carols at The Zabriskie Memorial Church of Saint John the Evangelist
Entertainment & Live Music
- To be announced
Thursday, December 26th
- 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Antonio’s Pizza – Trivia at 8 pm
- Celtica – Trivia at 9 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Cards Against Humanity Night at 7:30 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar– John Erikson at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – RhymeCulture 10 Year Anniversary Jam at 9 pm
- Norey’s – Jazz Night at 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Night After Christmas Live Music Special with Adam Go At One Pelham East at 9 pm
- Perro Salado – The Honky Tonk Knights at 10 pm
- Pour Judgement – LIC at Pour Judgement at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night! at 6:30 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill– Live music at 9 pm
- Valley Inn Restaurant – Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bingo at 7 pm
- Zelda’s – Justin Pomfret from 7 pm to 10 pm
Friday, December 27th
- 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
- 4 pm – Holiday Lantern Tours
- 4:30 pm – Plank Bar Fridays: Dave Alves at Newport Marriott
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – DJ in the Boom Boom Room at 9 pm
- Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
- La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar –The HonkyTonk Knights at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Bar Fly at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Lainey’s Original Music at Newport Blues Cafe at 7 pm, Down City Band w/ Special Guest Lainey Dionne at 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse – A Christmas Cactus at 6 pm
- One Pelham East – Kilts Matter Band at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport – Brunt Of It, Neutral Nation, Diablogato & Micky Rickshaw at 9:30 pm
- Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
- Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Matt Browne at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s Newport –Steve Cerilli at 9 pm
Christmas In Newport
Newport Historical Society Rogues and Scoundrels Walking Tour, 10:30 a.m., Departing from the Museum at Brick Market, 127 Thames St. See where scoundrels lived, pirates profited and criminals were punished. Find out why this colony was known as “Rogues Island”. $15 adults, $10 for NHS members and active duty military with ID, $5 children ages 5-12. Reservations recommended. Weather permitting. 841-8770. Purchase tickets online /www.newporthistorytours.org.
Newport Historical Holiday Lantern Walking Tour, 4:00 p.m., Departing from the Museum at Brick Market, 127 Thames St. Hear the history of early American Holiday tradidiond on an evening walking tour. Learn hoe colonial Newporters recognized (or didn’t) the holidays. $15 adults, $10 for NHS members and active duty military with ID, $5 children ages 5-12. Reservations recommended. Weather permitting. 841-8770. Purchase tickets online http://www.newporthistorytours.org.
Saturday, December 28th
- 9 am – Aquidneck Growers Winter Farmers Market at Easton’s Beach
- 10 am – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
- 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
- 4 pm – Holiday Hop! at The Zabriskie Memorial Church of Saint John the Evangelist
- 5 pm – Pre New Years Ghost Walk
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Charlie Marie & Steve Cerilli at The Clarke Cooke House at 10 pm
- Common Fence Music – The Sweetback Sisters’ Country Christmas Singalong Spectacular! at 8 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina –An Evening With Dopey Lopes at 9 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Grace Vanderbilt – Kristine on piano at 6 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Charlie Marie Live at Gurney’s Newport Resort from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
- La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Outcry at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The Smokin’ Toads at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Take It To The Bridge at 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse – A Christmas Cactus at 6 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm,The Jeff Rosen Band at 10 pm, Dueling Pianos at Top Of Pelham at 9 pm
- Parlor Newport – DJ Abby at 9 pm
- Pour Judgement – The Devilfish at Pour Judgment at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
- Surf Club – Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- The Safari Room at OceanCliff – Mel from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Nate Jones at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am
Christmas In Newport
49th Annual Christmas in Newport Candlelight Tour of Historic Private Homes, 4-7 p.m. $3 per home, payable at the door of each home. No advance reservations are necessary. Listing of homes and addresses will be available after December 15th at www.christmasinnewport.org and at the Newport Visitor Information Center. Note: No children under 10 years old and no high heel shoes please. Park free at the Newport Visitors Center and enjoy a trolly loop to all the homes. Click here for a list of homes
A Rough Point Holiday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Rough Point Museum, 680 Bellevue Ave. Experience the holiday traditions and winter caretaking practices at Rough Point. Rooms of the museum will be spruced up for the Christmas holiday while other rooms will be cloaked in their winter coverings. Together, these spaces tell the story of Doris Dukes holiday traditions and the off-season routines of one of Newport’s sumer cottages. 30 minute guided tours offered throughout the day. Adults $10, children 12 years and under, Free. Tickets available at the door, no advance reservations necessary. 847-8344. www.newportrestoration.org
Newport Historical Society Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour, 10:30 a.m., Departing from the Museum at Brick Market, 127 Thames St. Hear stories of religious diversity and entrepreneurship during Newport’s Colnial era.$15 adults, $10 for NHS members and active duty military with ID, $5 children ages 5-12. Reservations recommended. Weather permitting. 841-8770. Purchase tickets online www.newporthistorytours.org.
Newport Historical Holiday Lantern Walking Tour, 4:00 p.m., Departing from the Museum at Brick Market, 127 Thames St. Hear the history of early American Holiday tradidiond on an evening walking tour. Learn hoe colonial Newporters recognized (or didn’t) the holidays. $15 adults, $10 for NHS members and active duty military with ID, $5 children ages 5-12. Reservations recommended. Weather permitting. 841-8770. Purchase tickets online http://www.newporthistorytours.org.
Sunday, December 29th
- 10 am – St. John’s Day With Christmas Carols
- 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Fifth Element – Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
- Jo’s American Bistro – Jazz Candy at 5:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Neal McCarthy Problem from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Playhouse – A Christmas Cactus at 11 am
- Newport Vineyards –Live Music Series ft. Dave Alves at 1 pm
- Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
Christmas In Newport
Newport Historical Society Golden to Gilded Walking Tour, 10:30 a.m., Departing from the Museum at Brick Market, 127 Thames St. From Newport’s Colonial Golden Age to Gilded Age summer colony, discover the transformation of the city and it’s people. $15 adults, $10 for NHS members and active duty military with ID, $5 children ages 5-12. Reservations recommended. Weather permitting. 841-8770. Purchase tickets online www.newporthistorytours.org.
Monday, December 30th
- 1 pm – Raptor Encounter at Middletown Public Library
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
- 7 pm – Family Friendly Funnies at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
- Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm
- Perro Salado- Julio Amaro from 6 pm to 10 pm
Christmas In Newport
Newport Historical Society Road to Independence Walking Tour, 10:30 a.m., Departing from the Museum at Brick Market, 127 Thames St. Riots and rebellions, enemies and allies. Learn about Newport’s role in the American Revolution. $15 adults, $10 for NHS members and active duty military with ID, $5 children ages 5-12. Reservations recommended. Weather permitting. 841-8770. Purchase tickets online http://www.newporthistorytours.org.
We Can’t Do This Without You
After seven years, we have a major coverage expansion in the works for What’s Up Newp. We plan to increase the number of original news articles published daily by our WUN crew by 50 percent in early 2020, with more coverage of local issues, city government, education, and of course, much more on the topics and things our readers care most about in and around Newport County.
To support this expansion, we’re asking our loyal readers to become What’s Up Newp supporters.
Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it.
Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s FREE daily newsletter, you’ll never miss a thing from us! Just enter your email address below!