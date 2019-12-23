What’s Up This Week: 50+ things to do, live music and entertainment listings

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

Monday, December 23rd

Live Music & Entertainment

Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm

Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – It’s A Wonderful Life at 4 pm, Gremlins at 7:30 pm

– The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm Perro Salado- Julio Amaro from 6 pm to 10 pm

Christmas In Newport

Holiday Traditions in Newport’s Historic Houses of Worship, 12 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.., Celebrate Newport, the cradle of religious liberty in America and experience a variety of holiday traditions when 9 historic houses of worship open their doors to the public. Participating houses of worship include: Channing Memorial Unitarian, Emmanuel Episcopal, First Presbyterian, Newport Congregational, St. John the Evangelist Episcopal, St. Mary’s Catholic, Touro Synagogue, Trinity Episcopal, and United Baptist. Everyone is welcome to enjoy this free event. For more information visit: www.tourosynagogue.org. or (401) 847-4794 x207

Newport Historical Society Road to Independence Walking Tour, 10:30 a.m., Departing from the Museum at Brick Market, 127 Thames St. Riots and rebellions, enemies and allies. Learn about Newport’s role in the American Revolution. $15 adults, $10 for NHS members and active duty military with ID, $5 children ages 5-12. Reservations recommended. Weather permitting. 841-8770. Purchase tickets online http://www.newporthistorytours.org.

Tuesday, December 24th

“Twas The Night Before Christmas” and its ties to Newport

Live Music & Entertainment

Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Trivia at 7 pm

Gas Lamp Grille- Karaoke at 10 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 1 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Trivia at 8 pm

Wednesday, December 25th

Where to dine on Christmas Day in Newport (2019 edition)

Seamen’s Church Institute offering a free meal to anyone who needs it on Christmas

6:20 am – Christmas Day Workout at 2nd Beach

10 am – Combined Christmas Morning Celebration with Carols at The Zabriskie Memorial Church of Saint John the Evangelist

Entertainment & Live Music

To be announced

Thursday, December 26th

1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater

Live Music & Entertainment

Friday, December 27th

Live Music & Entertainment

Christmas In Newport

Newport Historical Society Rogues and Scoundrels Walking Tour, 10:30 a.m., Departing from the Museum at Brick Market, 127 Thames St. See where scoundrels lived, pirates profited and criminals were punished. Find out why this colony was known as “Rogues Island”. $15 adults, $10 for NHS members and active duty military with ID, $5 children ages 5-12. Reservations recommended. Weather permitting. 841-8770. Purchase tickets online /www.newporthistorytours.org.

Newport Historical Holiday Lantern Walking Tour, 4:00 p.m., Departing from the Museum at Brick Market, 127 Thames St. Hear the history of early American Holiday tradidiond on an evening walking tour. Learn hoe colonial Newporters recognized (or didn’t) the holidays. $15 adults, $10 for NHS members and active duty military with ID, $5 children ages 5-12. Reservations recommended. Weather permitting. 841-8770. Purchase tickets online http://www.newporthistorytours.org.

Saturday, December 28th

Live Music & Entertainment

Christmas In Newport

49th Annual Christmas in Newport Candlelight Tour of Historic Private Homes, 4-7 p.m. $3 per home, payable at the door of each home. No advance reservations are necessary. Listing of homes and addresses will be available after December 15th at www.christmasinnewport.org and at the Newport Visitor Information Center. Note: No children under 10 years old and no high heel shoes please. Park free at the Newport Visitors Center and enjoy a trolly loop to all the homes. Click here for a list of homes

A Rough Point Holiday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Rough Point Museum, 680 Bellevue Ave. Experience the holiday traditions and winter caretaking practices at Rough Point. Rooms of the museum will be spruced up for the Christmas holiday while other rooms will be cloaked in their winter coverings. Together, these spaces tell the story of Doris Dukes holiday traditions and the off-season routines of one of Newport’s sumer cottages. 30 minute guided tours offered throughout the day. Adults $10, children 12 years and under, Free. Tickets available at the door, no advance reservations necessary. 847-8344. www.newportrestoration.org

Newport Historical Society Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour, 10:30 a.m., Departing from the Museum at Brick Market, 127 Thames St. Hear stories of religious diversity and entrepreneurship during Newport’s Colnial era.$15 adults, $10 for NHS members and active duty military with ID, $5 children ages 5-12. Reservations recommended. Weather permitting. 841-8770. Purchase tickets online www.newporthistorytours.org.

Sunday, December 29th

Live Music & Entertainment

Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Fifth Element – Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm

– Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm Narragansett Cafe –Neal McCarthy Problem from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Playhouse – A Christmas Cactus at 11 am

Newport Vineyards –Live Music Series ft. Dave Alves at 1 pm

Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

Christmas In Newport

Newport Historical Society Golden to Gilded Walking Tour, 10:30 a.m., Departing from the Museum at Brick Market, 127 Thames St. From Newport’s Colonial Golden Age to Gilded Age summer colony, discover the transformation of the city and it’s people. $15 adults, $10 for NHS members and active duty military with ID, $5 children ages 5-12. Reservations recommended. Weather permitting. 841-8770. Purchase tickets online www.newporthistorytours.org.

Monday, December 30th

1 pm – Raptor Encounter at Middletown Public Library

4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater

7 pm – Family Friendly Funnies at The Firehouse Theater

Live Music & Entertainment

Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm

Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

– The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm Perro Salado- Julio Amaro from 6 pm to 10 pm

Christmas In Newport

Newport Historical Society Road to Independence Walking Tour, 10:30 a.m., Departing from the Museum at Brick Market, 127 Thames St. Riots and rebellions, enemies and allies. Learn about Newport’s role in the American Revolution. $15 adults, $10 for NHS members and active duty military with ID, $5 children ages 5-12. Reservations recommended. Weather permitting. 841-8770. Purchase tickets online http://www.newporthistorytours.org.