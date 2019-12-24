Seamen’s Church Institute offering a free meal to anyone who needs it on Christmas

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

No one needs to go without dinner or company on Christmas Day.

Seamen’s Church Institute is inviting the public to join them on Christmas Day for their Annual Christmas Day Breakfast.

Breakfast will be served from 9 am to 11 am and is free and open to the public.-

For more information about this event, call 401-847-4260 or email Tara Gnolfo at tara@seamensnewport.org.

Community Meals

Seamen’s hosts a monthly evening meal on the 3rd Wednesday of each month as well as a special Thanksgiving Day Dinner and Christmas Day Breakfast. These meals are free and open to the public.

Seamen’s Church Institute is located at 18 Market Square in Newport.