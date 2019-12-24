Seamen’s Church Institute offering a free meal to anyone who needs it on Christmas

No one needs to go without dinner or company on Christmas Day.
Seamen’s Church Institute is inviting the public to join them on Christmas Day for their Annual Christmas Day Breakfast.
Breakfast will be served from 9 am to 11 am and is free and open to the public.-
For more information about this event, call 401-847-4260 or email Tara Gnolfo at tara@seamensnewport.org.
Community Meals
Seamen’s hosts a monthly evening meal on the 3rd Wednesday of each month as well as a special Thanksgiving Day Dinner and Christmas Day Breakfast. These meals are free and open to the public.
Seamen’s Church Institute is located at 18 Market Square in Newport.
We Can’t Do This Without You
After seven years, we have a major coverage expansion in the works for What’s Up Newp. We plan to increase the number of original news articles published daily by our WUN crew by 50 percent in early 2020, with more coverage of local issues, city government, education, and of course, much more on the topics and things our readers care most about in and around Newport County.
To support this expansion, we’re asking our loyal readers to become What’s Up Newp supporters.
Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it.
Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s FREE daily newsletter, you’ll never miss a thing from us! Just enter your email address below!