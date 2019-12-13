Where to dine on Christmas Day in Newport (2019 edition)

Christmas Day in Newport, believe it or not, will be here before you know it.
For some of you, the thought of cooking at home, traveling, or visiting the family is simply, out of the question and you’re looking for a place to dine out. You’re in luck, we have a full round-up of places open for dinner and drinks on Christmas Day.
If you head out on Christmas Day, be sure to take care of those hard working staff! It doesn’t always have to be monetary, sometimes a simple thank you, smile, or expression of gratitude will do the trick.
If you are in need of a warm meal or know someone that is, Seamen’s Church Institute will be hosting their Annual Christmas Breakfast from 9 am to 11 am on Christmas morning. Free & Open to the public. No reservation required. For more information about this event, please call (401) 847-4260.
What’s Up Newp has confirmed the following restaurants in Newport will be open, serving dinner, and celebrating the holiday;
We’ll update this story has more restaurants confirm their details.
Cara at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
It’s not what’s under the tree that matters; it’s who’s gathered around it. Let The Chanler do the cooking while you celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with family and friends. This season, Cara is home to a symphony of holiday flavors. Executive Chef Jacob Jasinski has created a 3-course or 4-course menu inspired by seasonal ingredients from the local region to ensure a perfect balance of joy and togetherness. Indulge this Christmas with a memorable holiday feast at The Chanler.
See The Christmas Menu Here. Reservations are available on December 25th from 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Call 401-847-2244 to make a reservation.
Castle Hill Inn
Castle Hill Inn is already sold out for dining on Christmas Eve and Christmas Dinner. Read More Here.
Clarke Cooke House
Clarke Cooke House will continue the tradition of being among the very few restaurants that are open 365 days a year when they open at 5 pm for dinner on Christmas Day. More Info
MainSail Newport at Newport Marriott
Head for Newport Marriott for Christmas Dinner in MainSail with seating’s from 11:30 am to 9 pm. Guests have a choice of the $50 holiday prix fixe menu or the Skiff Bar all day menu. Reservations are available by phone at 401-848-6999 or online on OpenTable.
Salt Water at Newport Harbor Hotel
Salt Water will offer breakfast/all day menu from 11 am – 9 pm, bar open until 11 pm and the following Special Christmas menu will be available from 3 pm – 9 pm. Reservations can be made by calling 401-848-3303.
Sardella’s Italian Restaurant
Spend your holiday at Sardella’s! Sardella’s will be open from 5 pm to 10 pm Christmas Eve and from 3 pm to 8 pm on Christmas Day. Call 401-849-6312 to make reservations or visit https://sardellas.com/reservations/
