What’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week (Dec. 31 – Jan. 6)

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, and Jamestown this week and weekend.
Monday, December 30th
- 1 pm – Raptor Encounter at Middletown Public Library
- 3:30 pm – Teens: Epsom Salt Luminaries at Newport Public Library
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
- 7 pm – Family Friendly Funnies at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
- Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm
- Perro Salado- Julio Amaro from 6 pm to 10 pm
Christmas In Newport
Newport Historical Society Road to Independence Walking Tour, 10:30 a.m., Departing from the Museum at Brick Market, 127 Thames St. Riots and rebellions, enemies and allies. Learn about Newport’s role in the American Revolution. $15 adults, $10 for NHS members and active duty military with ID, $5 children ages 5-12. Reservations recommended. Weather permitting. 841-8770. Purchase tickets online http://www.newporthistorytours.org.
Tuesday, December 31st
New Year’s Eve 2019: Here’s where to ring in 2020 in Newport (Updated)
- 12:30 pm – Special Showing: The Lion King at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – New Year’s Eve Dinner at OceanCliff – SOLD OUT
- 5 pm – New Year’s Eve Dinner in Brix!
- 5 pm – New Year’s Eve Dinner at MainSail Newport
- 6 pm – Rustys New Years Eve
- 7 pm, 9 pm, & 11 pm – Laugh in the New Year with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7 pm – NYE 2020! at The Fifth Element
- 8 pm – New Year’s Eve Celebration w/ Mic Drop at Newport Blues Cafe
- 8 pm – New Year with the James Montgomery Band and Christine Ohlman at Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
- 8 pm – New Year’s Eve at the Skiff Bar
- 8 pm – New Years Eve Party in Newport! at Gas Lamp Grille
- 8:30 pm – New Year’s Eve with Bar Fly! at Newport Sportsmans Club
- 9 pm – Midtown Oyster Bar’s Roaring 2020 New Year’s Eve Party
- 9 pm – New Year’s Eve with the Wanna B’s! at Speakeasy
- 9 pm – New Year’s Eve At The Top Of Pelham With Live Music & Midnight Countdown
- 9 pm – New Year’s Eve Party! at 9 pm
- 10 pm – A Vanderbilt New Year’s Eve Party for the Decades
- 10 pm – Newport 2020 New Years Eve at Bar & Board
Live Music & Entertainment
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Trivia at 7 pm
- Fastnet Pub – New Year’s Eve Party! at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – The Honky Tonk Knight at 10 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 7 pm, 9 pm, and 11 pm
- Gas Lamp Grille- New Years Eve Party in Newport at 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Blockhead at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Trivia at 7 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Mic Drop at 8 pm
- Newport Harbor Hotel – New Year with the James Montgomery Band and Christine Ohlman at 8 pm
- Newport Playhouse – A Christmas Cactus at 7 pm
- Newport Sportsmans Club – Bar Fly at 8:30 pm
- Norey’s – Jack Grace at 9 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – Trivia at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – The Jeff Rosen Band at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport – Newport 2020: Z-Boys, LoveHandle, Melissa Chaplin Family at 9 pm
- Speakeasy – The Wanna B’s at 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 9 pm
- Twin River Tiverton – Mike Tarara at 6 pm, Live DJ at 9 pm
Wednesday, January 1st
Annual Polar Bear Plunge returns to Easton’s Beach on New Year’s Day
- 11 am – 2020 POLAR BEAR PLUNGE Newport RI,02840
- 11 am – New Years Day Bash at Diego’s Barrio Cantina
- 12 pm – Polar Plunge after Party at Rusty’s with Triple Threat & Lisa !
- 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
Entertainment & Live Music
- Buskers Irish Pub – Open Mic at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm
- Norey’s – Tumbling Bones at 8:30 pm
- Parlor Newport – Open Mic at 8 pm
- Sardella’s – Dick Lupino and friends at 8:30 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Wednesday’s Open Mic Feature “Chuck Ciany” at 7 pm
Thursday, January 2nd
- 11:30 am – Community Art Class at MLK Center
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – LivFit Nutrition & Cooking Class at MLK Center
- 7 pm – City of Newport Zoning Board Of Review at City Hall
- 7:30 pm – Tell Newport at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Antonio’s Pizza – Trivia at 8 pm
- Celtica – Trivia at 9 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Cards Against Humanity Night at 7:30 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar– John Erikson at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – RhymeCulture 10 Year Anniversary Jam at 9 pm
- Norey’s – Jazz Night at 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go at 10 pm
- Pour Judgement – LIC at Pour Judgement at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night! at 6:30 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill– Live music at 9 pm
- Valley Inn Restaurant – Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bingo at 7 pm
- Zelda’s – Justin Pomfret from 7 pm to 10 pm
Friday, January 3rd
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – Eat for COA at Diego’s Barrio Cantina
- 7 pm – Paint Nite: Winter at the Dock at La Forge Restaurant
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – DJ in the Boom Boom Room at 9 pm
- Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – The C-Note Missionaries from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar –Sean Rivers at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –The Naticks at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Live music at 10 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport – Live music at 9:30 pm
- Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Live music at 9 pm
- Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Dan Marro at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s Newport –Live music at 9 pm
Saturday, January 4th
- 7 am – 37th annual Jamestown Winter Bird Count
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Winter Farmers Market at Easton’s Beach
- 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Amano Pizza + Gelato Food Truck at Ragged Island Brewing
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Live music at 9 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Grace Vanderbilt – Kristine on piano at 6 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
- La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Wanna B’s at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Mercy Brown Band at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Live music at 10 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, Hit Play Band at 10 pm, Dueling Pianos at Top Of Pelham at 9 pm
- Parlor Newport – Live music at 9 pm
- Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
- Surf Club – Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Live music at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am
Sunday, January 5th
- 1 pm – Auditions: The Unsinkable Molly Brown at Jamestown Parks & Recreation
- 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
- 2 pm – Open House at Winter Indoor Arena with Newport Polo
- 4 pm – Christmas on Historic Hill at Trinity Church
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Fifth Element – Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater –Uncut Gems at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm
- Jo’s American Bistro – Jazz Candy at 5:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Heidi Nirk Band from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Sean Rivers at 7 pm
Monday, January 6th
- 9 am – Walk-In Hours for National Grid Consumer Advocate
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
- 6:30 pm – Rep. Deb Ruggiero Constituent Meeting – Jamestown Library
Live Music & Entertainment
- Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
- Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm
- Perro Salado- Julio Amaro from 6 pm to 10 pm
