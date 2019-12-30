What’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week (Dec. 31 – Jan. 6)

When you become a What’s Up Newp Supporter, you support our mission of providing local and independent community news, information, and journalism to Newport County and beyond.

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, and Jamestown this week and weekend.

Monday, December 30th

1 pm – Raptor Encounter at Middletown Public Library

3:30 pm – Teens: Epsom Salt Luminaries at Newport Public Library

4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater

7 pm – Family Friendly Funnies at The Firehouse Theater

Live Music & Entertainment

Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm

Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

– Uncut Gems at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm

– The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm Perro Salado- Julio Amaro from 6 pm to 10 pm

Christmas In Newport

Newport Historical Society Road to Independence Walking Tour, 10:30 a.m., Departing from the Museum at Brick Market, 127 Thames St. Riots and rebellions, enemies and allies. Learn about Newport’s role in the American Revolution. $15 adults, $10 for NHS members and active duty military with ID, $5 children ages 5-12. Reservations recommended. Weather permitting. 841-8770. Purchase tickets online http://www.newporthistorytours.org.

Tuesday, December 31st

- Advertisement -

New Year’s Eve 2019: Here’s where to ring in 2020 in Newport (Updated)

Live Music & Entertainment

Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Trivia at 7 pm

Fastnet Pub – New Year’s Eve Party! at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House – The Honky Tonk Knight at 10 pm

Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 7 pm, 9 pm, and 11 pm

Gas Lamp Grille- New Years Eve Party in Newport at 9 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm

– Uncut Gems at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm Midtown Oyster Bar – Blockhead at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Trivia at 7 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Mic Drop at 8 pm

Newport Harbor Hotel – New Year with the James Montgomery Band and Christine Ohlman at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse – A Christmas Cactus at 7 pm

Newport Sportsmans Club – Bar Fly at 8:30 pm

Norey’s – Jack Grace at 9 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Trivia at 8 pm

One Pelham East – The Jeff Rosen Band at 10 pm

Parlor Newport – Newport 2020: Z-Boys, LoveHandle, Melissa Chaplin Family at 9 pm

Speakeasy – The Wanna B’s at 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 9 pm

Twin River Tiverton – Mike Tarara at 6 pm, Live DJ at 9 pm

Wednesday, January 1st

Annual Polar Bear Plunge returns to Easton’s Beach on New Year’s Day

Entertainment & Live Music

Buskers Irish Pub – Open Mic at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm

– Uncut Gems at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm

– Live music at 9:30 pm Norey’s – Tumbling Bones at 8:30 pm

Parlor Newport – Open Mic at 8 pm

Sardella’s – Dick Lupino and friends at 8:30 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Wednesday’s Open Mic Feature “Chuck Ciany” at 7 pm

Thursday, January 2nd

Live Music & Entertainment

Antonio’s Pizza – Trivia at 8 pm

Celtica – Trivia at 9 pm

Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Cards Against Humanity Night at 7:30 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

– Uncut Gems at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm Midtown Oyster Bar – John Erikson at 9 pm

– John Erikson at 9 pm Newport Blues Cafe – RhymeCulture 10 Year Anniversary Jam at 9 pm

Norey’s – Jazz Night at 7:30 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go at 10 pm

Pour Judgement – LIC at Pour Judgement at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night! at 6:30 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grill– Live music at 9 pm

Valley Inn Restaurant – Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm

Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bingo at 7 pm

Zelda’s – Justin Pomfret from 7 pm to 10 pm

Friday, January 3rd

Live Music & Entertainment

Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm

Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Clarke Cooke House – DJ in the Boom Boom Room at 9 pm

Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm

Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm

Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – The C-Note Missionaries from 6 pm to 9 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

– Uncut Gems at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar –Sean Rivers at 10 pm

–Sean Rivers at 10 pm Narragansett Cafe –The Naticks at 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Live music at 10 pm

One Pelham East – Live music at 10 pm

Parlor Newport – Live music at 9:30 pm

Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Live music at 9 pm

Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm

Tiverton Casino Hotel – Dan Marro at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm

Zelda’s Newport –Live music at 9 pm

Saturday, January 4th

Live Music & Entertainment

Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm

Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Live music at 9 pm

Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm

– The Bit Players at 8 pm Grace Vanderbilt – Kristine on piano at 6 pm

Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm

– Uncut Gems at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – Wanna B’s at 10 pm

– Wanna B’s at 10 pm Narragansett Cafe – Mercy Brown Band at 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Live music at 10 pm

One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, Hit Play Band at 10 pm, Dueling Pianos at Top Of Pelham at 9 pm

Parlor Newport – Live music at 9 pm

Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm

Surf Club – Sean Rivers at 9 pm

Tiverton Casino Hotel – Live music at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm

Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am

Sunday, January 5th

Live Music & Entertainment

Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Fifth Element – Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm

Jane Pickens Theater –Uncut Gems at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm

–Uncut Gems at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm, & 7:30 pm Jo’s American Bistro – Jazz Candy at 5:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

– Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm Narragansett Cafe –Heidi Nirk Band from 4 pm to 7 pm

Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Sean Rivers at 7 pm

Monday, January 6th

Live Music & Entertainment

Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm

Fifth Element – The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

– Uncut Gems at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm

– The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm Perro Salado- Julio Amaro from 6 pm to 10 pm