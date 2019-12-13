New Year’s Eve 2019: Here’s where to ring in 2020 in Newport

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

New Year’s Eve is almost here and the What’sUpNewp crew is keeping you in the know of the very best events and parties happening in Newport, because we know you want (and deserve) to ring in 2020 in style!

More events may be added as venues announce what’s happening.

Where To Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Newport

Midtown Oyster Bar

You’re invited to ring in 2020 at Midtown with a centennial celebration for the ages! Gentlemen, dress dapper. Ladies, dress like a flapper. They’ll be plenty of hooch, prohibition styled cocktails and complimentary bubbles for those who dress the part. This party is sure to be the bees knees in the city by the sea! Live music with BLOCKHEAD and NO COVER OR TICKETS REQUIRED. 9 pm to 1 am. Mention your purchase is for our NYE Party & receive 15% off your bill at Closet Revival on Broadway.

More Info – Midtown Oyster Bar’s Roaring 2020 New Year’s Eve Party

The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater

There is no better way to bring in the new year than with laughter! Come see RI’s most award-winning comedy troupe, The Bit Players, as they present their annual New Years EVE night of comedy.

THREE shows in one night (7 pm, 9 pm, & 11 pm) each one hour long and ALL are BYOB! There will be plenty of NYE favors and extras all night long. Our last show of the night (11 pm) will stop a minute or two early to bring in the New Year via our video display with Times Square in NYC. Tickets are $25 each. Get yours at BitPlayers.net or FirehouseTheater.org.

Open to all ages. Laugh your way into 2019! We encourage ALL guests to purchase tickets in advance, these special shows sell out every year. Doors will open a half hour before showtime. Laugh More. Happy New Year!

Newport Blues Cafe

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Newport Blues Cafe with Mic Drop. Newport Blues Cafe is offering two ticket options

New Year’s Eve Package – $90 per person – 8 pm-12 am and Includes: Hors D’Oeuvres, Hosted Bar, Live Music, Party Favors and Champagne Toast

General Admission – $20 per person – Live Music, Party Favors and Champaigne Toast ONLY

Tickets and more info here or here – New Year’s Eve Celebration w/ Mic Drop

Gunrey’s Newport Resort & Marina

New Year’s Eve Celebration: Ring in 2020 at Gurney’s Newport for a New Year’s Eve Celebration you won’t want to miss! Spend the night at The Lounge & Firepit with DJ sets, enjoy hors d’ouevres and a hosted bar. Tickets are $105 plus tax and gratuity.

For more information call 401-851-3325.

NYE Dinner at Scarpetta: Indulge in a pre-fixe dinner at Scarpetta, with special holiday dishes and a chef’s selection of desserts.

5:00 – 7:00pm | 4-course prix-fixe | $95 per person

7:30 – 10:00pm | 5-course prix-fixe | $125 per person

For reservations, please email scarpetta@gurneysresorts.com or call 401-851-3325

Newport Harbor Hotel

Head for Newport Harbor Hotel for a fabulous New Year’s celebration with the James Montgomery Band together with Christine Ohlman from SNL a.k.a the Beehive Queen. Doors will open at 8pm. Performance starts at 9pm.

Champagne toast at Midnight is included in the price of the ticket.

Buffet dinner option available from Saltwater Dining Room at The Newport Harbor Hotel and Marina priced at $75 per person.

For dinner reservations please call: 401-848-3303.

More Info – New Year with the James Montgomery Band and Christine Ohlman

Parlor Newport

Ring in 2020 with the most local show of all time. The Z-Boys join LoveHandle and Melissa Chaplin Family for a big night of Newport love. Music will start PROMPTLY at 9pm, so don’t be late!

More Info – Newport 2020: Z-Boys, LoveHandle, Melissa Chaplin Family

The Safari Room at OceanCliff

Ring in the New Year with a four-course dinner and champagne toast. View menu—> http://bit.ly/SafariRoomNYE. $50 per person (plus tax & gratuity). Call 401-849-4873 for reservations.

More Info – New Year’s Eve Dinner at OceanCliff

A Toast to ‘NEWPORT 2020’ at Bar and Board Bistro

Time to bring in NEW memories! Join one of Newport’s newest venues, Bar and Board/Leopard Lounge. for a luxurious New Years Event celebration! Dance the night away with DJ D’Wun. Tickets also include a champagne toast at midnight! VIP options available. Tickets starting at $20.00Link: https://www.spiffyent.com/nye

White Horse Tavern

Enjoy ringing in 2020 at the White Horse Tavern! We will be serving lunch from 11 am – 4 pm and our regular dinner menu with some great specials from 4 pm – 9 pm! Reservations are highly recommended!

More Info – New Years Eve

Gas Lamp Grille

It’s time to bring in 2020 in style and who better to do that with After School Special. Back at Newport’s GasLamp Grille for the 2nd year in a row if this event is anything like last year you don’t want to miss out.

More Info – New Years Eve Party in Newport!

Speakeasy Bar & Grill

Ring in the new year with Justin Pomfret and The Travelin’ Wanna B’s. The music and fun starts at 9 pm.

Clarke Cooke House

The C-Note Missionaries will be providing the entertainment in the Candy Room at The Clarke Cooke House beginning at 10 pm.

One Pelham East

The Jeff Rosen Band will be providing the entertainment this year for New Year’s Eve at Pelham! 10 pm to 1 am.

Did we miss something? That sometimes happens, let us know by email at Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

