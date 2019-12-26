Annual Polar Bear Plunge returns to Easton’s Beach on New Year’s Day

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

New Year’s Day is almost here and area “polar bears” are preparing to make their annual plunge into the frigid waters off Easton’s Beach. While taking a dip in near-freezing water might not necessarily benefit your health, this is certainly a party with a purpose and worth doing. Do we have your attention?

Allow us to talk you into why you should join them.

1. All The “Cool” Kids Are Doing It

Literally hundreds of locals and tourists return year after year, since 1969, to take part in this annual event to support A Wish Come True. Chances are you can find a co-worker, neighbor, or friend has participated or is planning on participating.

2. Wash Away Your Troubles Of 2019

Do we need to say more? The time is now to stop dwelling on our troubles and/or misfortunes. It’s time to put 2019 behind us.

3. Start Off 2020 Feeling Fresh & New

Despite possibly being hung over from New Year’s Eve, can you think of a more refreshing way to start the 1st of the year? Fresh and clean is the way to be!

4. You’ll Be Freezin’ For A Reason

If we haven’t talked you into jumping in yet, here’s the kicker. The Plunge benefit’s A Wish Come True, a staff member from their organization will be walking around with buckets asking for donations, there’s no admittance fee for participating but we encourage you to give what you can.

5. The After Party

Consider heading across the street to Rusty’s, Tickets or Diego’s Bodega Cantina following the event (or just follow the crowds, we’re sure someone will create a party somewhere).

After doing it, you’ll either say that it was the stupidest thing that you’ve done in your life or you will be hooked and will be back there every New Year’s Day. The plunge will take place at 12 p.m. The event is open to spectators who are not taking the plunge.

More Info: 2020 Polar Bear Plunge On Facebook

Facebook Event Details: “The Newport Rhode Island Polar Bear Plunge has been going on since 1969 . Every New Year Day at exactly Noon Time. Everyone Runs into the Chilly Winter waters of Easton’s Beach (1st Beach). This Beach is located at the begining of Cliff Walk. People Dress up in costumes individually or in teams or just their own bathing suits.All ages. It’s all for Fun. It’s also a Great Benefit – ( A Wish Come True.) help sick Kids dreams come True. You can make a donation as people will be walking around collecting with jars. They sell towels with their Logos on them too. So have a Heart and please Donate. There have been alot of people showing up in the last few years.I’ve heard between 3 to 5 thousand between people running in the water and alot just coming down to watch and join in the Fun. What a Great way too start out your year. Afterward you can have lunch at some of the local restaurants”.