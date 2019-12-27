Obituary for Janet W. (Smith) Marvelle

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Mrs. Janet (Smith) Marvelle, 96, of Roseneath Ave, Newport, RI, passed away on December 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late Daniel W. Marvelle Sr.

Janet was born in Newport, RI to Everett Smith and Jennie (Kaull) Smith. As a young woman during WWII, she worked in the torpedo assembly facility. Over the years she also worked at the Ft. Adams daycare program and for the Preservation Society. Janet was a dedicated member of Emmanuel Church where she served on the Altar Guild and volunteered for many committees and programs.

Janet is survived by her children Jane Green of Newport, Daniel Marvelle Jr. and his partner Theresa Hayes of Portsmouth, and Robert Marvelle and his wife Lois of Newport, her former daughter-in-law Bonnie Marvelle of Newport, a sister-in-law Phyllis Smith of Middletown. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Daniel Marvelle, Jennie Marvelle Hubley, Gordon Green, Ian Green, Rob Marvelle and Amanda Marvelle Gassaway, and twelve great grandchildren Liam, Dylan and Owen Marvelle, Caleb and Lyla Green, Brenton and Camrynn Marvelle, Quinlan and Mackenzie Green, Samuel, Micah, and Jude Gassaway, and many nieces and nephews.

- Advertisement -

She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Daniel Marvelle, a brother Everett Smith Jr., her son-in-law Gordon Green, and her great granddaughter Hannah Grace Gassaway.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00am at Emmanuel Church, Dearborn St, Newport. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Potter League for Animals, PO Box 412, Newport, RI 02840.

Online tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com