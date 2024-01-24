If you grew up in the 1970s, you’ll certainly recall how Jim Croce’s songs ruled the AM radio airwaves. Folk-rock tunes like “Operator,” “Time in a Bottle,” and “Bad, Bad, Leroy Brown” are timeless classics, and remain in regular rotation on classic rock radio.

Croce’s career was just beginning when he was tragically killed in a plane crash in 1973 at the age of 30. It was a difficult loss, memorable for this writer, who was a tween and just discovering his music at the time. He left behind a distraught wife, a two-year-old child, and millions of fans worldwide.

That child, A.J. Croce, overcame significant childhood trauma and went on to a solid career in the music industry, touring with the likes of Ray Charles, B.B. King, Wille Nelson, and Rod Stewart while also recording original music.

A.J. will play The Vets in Providence on February 17 after selling out Jane Pickens Theatre in Newport last Fall. He’s been touring as a professional musician since the age of 16 but only began playing his father’s music about five years ago.

“It wasn’t that I was trying to avoid my father,” he said in a recent phone call, “it was that I was busy doing something else.” Since then, he’s gained a solid following interpreting his father’s songs while building an audience that fondly recalls Jim Croce.

“We started this tour last fall, and it’s going through 2024,” he said. “In between this leg of the run and the next one, I’ll be recording an album of original material in Los Angeles with (producer) Shooter Jennings. I’ve got a lot going on, some festivals, and then back to the ‘Croce Plays Croce’ show next fall.”

A.J. has overcome a lot of tragedy, losing his father at an early age, being temporarily blinded as a child, and the sudden death of his wife in 2018. For much of his career, he played keyboards in the Americana/roots genre. “I was inspired to be a great musician; that was my first goal. I started writing songs at a very young age – each skill took time to develop. My piano playing came first and then the songwriting and singing; it was a natural progression.”

“Americana is sometimes considered more acoustic guitar, less piano driven,” he continued. “I’ve never fit in any (musical) box very easily. But there is a lot that my father’s music and mine have in common – the storytelling and the importance of the stories. My father and I had a lot of similar influences. I grew up with his record collection, that was a primer for me – jazz, blues, country, rock’n’roll and soul music. Of course, Ray Charles was my gateway drug, and I was able to tour with him in my late 20’s.”

What can fans expect at the concert? “It’s very energetic,” said A.J. “Of course, we’ll do the hits, and every night I open the request lines so fans can shout out whatever song they came to hear that they haven’t heard yet. Every night is different.”

No doubt, Croce’s music continues to inspire, while reaching a younger generation. At a recent Avett Brothers concert, I was mildly surprised (but thrilled) to hear most of the (youthful) audience singing along to Croce’s “Operator.”

“I see three generations every single night we play. The music takes all the credit,” said A.J. “People have been buying this music consistently for over 50 years. Maybe they’re hearing it in an X-Men movie or on Stranger Things, or because it was something personal to them growing up, it’s there for them. It kind of all fits together in a wonderful way, being able to share my father’s music and tie it into the American tradition.”

Croce’s band includes drummer Gary Mallaber, who has played with Van Morrison and Steve Miller, bassist David Barard, who has played with Dr. John, and industry veteran James Pennebaker on guitar and violin. Click here for tickets to the show.