Here’s a look at What’s Up out there today this weekend; enjoy!

WEATHER

Today: Rain before 9 am, then showers likely, mainly between 9 am and 10 am. High near 41. West wind 7 to 11 mph, becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

SUN & MOON

Sunrise: 7:25 am | Sunset: 4:30 pm | 9 hours and 5 minutes of sun.

Moon: New Moon. 1.6% lighting.

STOWE MOUNTAIN RESORT

Overall Snow Conditions: Wet Snow

24-Hour Snowfall: 7” | 48-Hour Snowfall: 8” | 7-Day Snowfall: 23” | Base Depth: 24” | Current Season: 94”

Today’s Forecast: 35 degrees, Rain | High of 36 degrees | Low of 19 degrees

Check out the Snow Report’s Notes and more here – Snow & Weather Report. Get the latest status on lifts and trails here – Lift and Terrain Status.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Alfie’s Wild Ride: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

ZenBarn: Sugar Shack from 6 pm to 9 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

5:30 pm: Stowe Selectboard Meeting at Akeley Memorial Hall & via Zoom

LOCAL HEADLINES

Seven Days: Stowe’s Cork Restaurant Pleases With Wine and Italian-Inspired Comfort Food

WHAT’S UP HEADLINES

A storm packing high winds and heavy rain was sweeping through the Northeast early Wednesday, while wild winter weather elsewhere brought tornadoes and deadly accidents in the Midwest and South, flood threats in Florida and blizzards in the Northwest.

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.

The Arizona Coyotes have thrived on a feisty, hard-nosed mentality during a surprisingly good season, but that reputation was wavering some after three straight home blowouts.