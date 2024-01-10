This story was originally published as a What’sUpStowe newsletter. Join those who wake up to our newsletter in their inbox every weekday morning by signing up below.
Here’s a look at What’s Up out there today this weekend; enjoy!
WEATHER
- Today: Rain before 9 am, then showers likely, mainly between 9 am and 10 am. High near 41. West wind 7 to 11 mph, becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
- Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
SUN & MOON
- Sunrise: 7:25 am | Sunset: 4:30 pm | 9 hours and 5 minutes of sun.
- Moon: New Moon. 1.6% lighting.
STOWE MOUNTAIN RESORT
- Overall Snow Conditions: Wet Snow
- 24-Hour Snowfall: 7” | 48-Hour Snowfall: 8” | 7-Day Snowfall: 23” | Base Depth: 24” | Current Season: 94”
- Today’s Forecast: 35 degrees, Rain | High of 36 degrees | Low of 19 degrees
Check out the Snow Report’s Notes and more here – Snow & Weather Report. Get the latest status on lifts and trails here – Lift and Terrain Status.
THINGS TO DO
- 9 am: Backcountry Ski Tour with Umiak Outdoor Outfitters
- 9:30 am: Meet the Cows Tour at Trapp Family Lodge
- 11 am: Sugar Maple Tour at Trapp Family Lodge
- 11:30 am to 9 pm: Après Ski At American Flatbread
- 4 pm: Evening Wine Tasting at Trapp Family Lodge
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Alfie’s Wild Ride: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- ZenBarn: Sugar Shack from 6 pm to 9 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- 5:30 pm: Stowe Selectboard Meeting at Akeley Memorial Hall & via Zoom
LOCAL HEADLINES
Seven Days: Stowe’s Cork Restaurant Pleases With Wine and Italian-Inspired Comfort Food
WHAT’S UP HEADLINES
Northeast seeing heavy rain and winds as storms that walloped much of US roll through region
A storm packing high winds and heavy rain was sweeping through the Northeast early Wednesday, while wild winter weather elsewhere brought tornadoes and deadly accidents in the Midwest and South, flood threats in Florida and blizzards in the Northwest.
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.
Schmaltz scores with less than a minute left in OT, lifts Coyotes past Bruins 4-3
The Arizona Coyotes have thrived on a feisty, hard-nosed mentality during a surprisingly good season, but that reputation was wavering some after three straight home blowouts.