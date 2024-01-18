concrete structure on the coastline during sunset
Photo by Garrison Gao on Pexels.com

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this week and weekend!

Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!

Friday, January 19

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Saturday, January 20

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Sunday, January 21

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Johnny’s Restuarant: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Color Purple at 2 pm, The Iron Claw at 5 pm
  • Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Professor Harp at 4 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm
  • The Reef: Meghan Chenot at 12 pm

Local Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.