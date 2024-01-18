Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this week and weekend!

Friday, January 19

Last day of the temporary ferry service between Bristol and Providence will be January 19 According to RIDOT, ridership data indicates it is the appropriate time to wind down the service.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Saturday, January 20

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Little Compton: Housing Trust at 10 am, Town Council at 10 am

Tiverton: Library Trustees at 10 am

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, January 21

Island Cinemas permanently closing on Jan. 21 After 30 years, Island Cinemas will permanently close.

Things To Do

10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School

10:30 am & 1 pm: Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm

2 pm to 4 pm: Afternoon Tea Service at Hotel Viking

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Johnny’s Restuarant: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Color Purple at 2 pm, The Iron Claw at 5 pm

Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Professor Harp at 4 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm

The Reef: Meghan Chenot at 12 pm

Local Government