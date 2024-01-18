Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this week and weekend!
Friday, January 19
Last day of the temporary ferry service between Bristol and Providence will be January 19
According to RIDOT, ridership data indicates it is the appropriate time to wind down the service.
Things To Do
- 3 pm: Aloha Couples Retreat Tasting at Recharge Newport
- 5:30 pm: Opening Reception at Jamestown Arts Center
- 6 pm: 90s Night at Newport Protective Club
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bally’s Tiverton: Live DJ at 8:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Elks Lodge: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant: Group Therapy at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Color Purple at 4:30 pm, The Iron Claw at 7:30 pm
- La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Teledynes at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock at 5:30 pm, Never In Vegas at 10:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Megan Chenot at 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
- Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Bike Path Committee at 9 am, Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am
- Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 9 am
- Newport: Housing Authority at 10 am
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Saturday, January 20
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 9:30 am: Yoga & Meditation with Rev Shelley & Greg Sabatino at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am to 4 pm: The Saltwater Edge: Stock the Box Fly Tying Expo & Contest at The Newport Hotel & Marina
- 10:30 am & 1 pm: Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm: The Funda Fest at Pell Elementary School
- 2 pm to 4 pm: Afternoon Tea Service at Hotel Viking
- 8 pm: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Mark Flynn at 6 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant: Ride The Vibe at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Color Purple at 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm, The Iron Claw at 4:30 pm
- La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds at 8:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith at 4 pm, Hit Play Duo at 9:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- Sports Kitchen at Longplex: Back In The Day Band at 7 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott at 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Local Government
- Little Compton: Housing Trust at 10 am, Town Council at 10 am
- Tiverton: Library Trustees at 10 am
Sunday, January 21
Island Cinemas permanently closing on Jan. 21
After 30 years, Island Cinemas will permanently close.
Things To Do
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 10:30 am & 1 pm: Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 2 pm to 4 pm: Afternoon Tea Service at Hotel Viking
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Johnny’s Restuarant: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Color Purple at 2 pm, The Iron Claw at 5 pm
- Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Professor Harp at 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm
- The Reef: Meghan Chenot at 12 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
