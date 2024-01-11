newport art museum

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this week and weekend!

Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!

Friday, January 12

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Saturday, January 13

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Mark Flynn at 6 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s Restaurant: Phoenix Ave at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Ferrari at 2 pm & 7:30 pm, The Holdovers at 4:30 pm
  • La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Down City Band at 8:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith at 4 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 9:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Nate Cozzolino at 6 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm

Local Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, January 14

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Johnny’s Restuarant: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Holdovers at 1:30 pm, Ferrari at 4:30 pm
  • Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Alex Gomes at 1 pm, Brian Cabral at 3:30 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 5:30 pm
  • The Reef: Joe Sabourin at 12 pm

Local Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

More from What's Up Newp