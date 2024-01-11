Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this week and weekend!
Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!
Friday, January 12
Things To Do
- 11:30 am to 1 pm: MLK Friends Lunch at St. Paul’s United Methodist
- 3 pm: Aloha Couples Retreat Tasting at Recharge Newport
- 6 pm: Portsmouth Arts Guild “Draw – Paint – Dessert”
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant: Stu Krous at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Holdovers at 4:30 pm, Ferrari at 7:30 pm
- La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Neal McCarthy Problem at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock at 5:30 pm, Valet Parking Band at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- Rejects Beer Co.: Comedy Night at Rejects at 8 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott at 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
- Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
- Middletown: Middletown Planning Board at 2 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – Personnel Subcommittee at 2 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Saturday, January 13
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am: Saturday Stories at Newport Public Library
- 10:30 am: CHILDREN’S STORYTIME! at Charter Books
- 10:30 am: January Wake + Create at Newport Art Museum
- 11 am: LEGO Club at Newport Public Library
- 2 pm: Winter Speaker Series 2024: Darrell West (Virtual) with Newport Art Museum
- 2 pm to 4 pm: Afternoon Tea Service at Hotel Viking
- 8 pm: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Mark Flynn at 6 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant: Phoenix Ave at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Ferrari at 2 pm & 7:30 pm, The Holdovers at 4:30 pm
- La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Down City Band at 8:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith at 4 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 9:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Nate Cozzolino at 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Sunday, January 14
Things To Do
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 10 am to 3 pm: Throwback Brunch at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm: World Peace Circle at Washington Square
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Johnny’s Restuarant: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Holdovers at 1:30 pm, Ferrari at 4:30 pm
- Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Alex Gomes at 1 pm, Brian Cabral at 3:30 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 5:30 pm
- The Reef: Joe Sabourin at 12 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.