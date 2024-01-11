Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this week and weekend!

Friday, January 12

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Middletown: Middletown Planning Board at 2 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – Personnel Subcommittee at 2 pm

Saturday, January 13

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

Sunday, January 14

Things To Do

10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School

10 am to 3 pm: Throwback Brunch at Newport Vineyards

12 pm: World Peace Circle at Washington Square

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Johnny’s Restuarant: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Holdovers at 1:30 pm, Ferrari at 4:30 pm

Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm

Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Alex Gomes at 1 pm, Brian Cabral at 3:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 5:30 pm

The Reef: Joe Sabourin at 12 pm

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

