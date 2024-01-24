The Seaview Railroad has reached a record-breaking milestone in its efforts to support economic growth in Rhode Island. In 2023, the railroad transported over 7,513 cars, the most ever in a single year at Quonset Business Park in Quonset, Rhode Island.

The rail cars hauled a wide range of products, including automobiles, lumber, and plastic pellets, from Quonset businesses to distributors throughout New England, as well as to and from the Port of Davisville. This record-breaking volume is a clear indicator of the growing momentum at Quonset Business Park and across the state of Rhode Island.

“As a fellow short line, Providence and Worcester Railroad (P&W) has built a strong and sustainable partnership with Seaview Transportation over the years. The entire P&W team congratulates Seaview and Quonset Development Corporation on their latest milestone and stands ready and well-positioned to jointly develop additional growth opportunities for all parties in the near term,” said Ed Foley, P&W’s Assistant Vice President of Marketing and Sales.

Seaview Railroad’s 14-mile track provides a cost-effective and convenient option for moving goods and materials both within the Quonset Business Park area and throughout North America. The railroad’s support for economic development in the region is critical to Rhode Island’s broader prosperity and job creation.

Eric Moffett, President of the Seaview Transportation Company and Railroad, expressed confidence in the project’s future success, citing the company’s commitment to continued investment in rail infrastructure and services in support of business growth and job creation in Rhode Island.

“Seaview is planning for continued growth at Quonset,” Moffett said. “We look forward to moving even more cargo next year, and expanding our services to make our state a better place for people to live, work and visit,” he added.

