The Quonset Business Park had a busy year in 2023 with new construction projects continuing throughout the business park and the Port of Davisville.

The business park grew by over 465,000 square feet in 2023 with a total investment of $361 million from private investors. This new construction is part of the park’s $234 million master plan to upgrade and expand the infrastructure originally built by the U.S. Navy in 1941.

The expansion project at Quonset is critical for the expansion of the offshore wind industry in the North Atlantic. It will allow the port to accommodate the installation of 704-megawatts of clean energy by 2025, enough to power 350,000 homes in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The construction work on the Pier 1 and Terminal 5 projects at the Port of Davisville is on schedule and on budget. The upgrades will increase the number of berths available for cargo ships and offshore wind service vessels at the Quonset Port.

The state-of-the-art headquarters facility for the Rhode Island Air National Guard at the Quonset Point Air National Guard Base is also under construction. The new building will include a medical facility, a 10,000 square-foot dining hall and the ability to function as a 24-hour command center during emergencies.

Quonset is home to over 13,000 jobs at more than 225 companies, making it the leading engine of job creation and economic development in Rhode Island. The Port of Davisville is also a major hub for the auto industry with more than 200,000 cars imported into Rhode Island in 2023 alone.

With a growing number of jobs and businesses, Quonset is becoming one of the most important economic development areas in Rhode Island.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.