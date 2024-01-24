The Rhode Island tax administrator, the leader of Discover Newport and an economist will testify before a legislative commission on Monday to discuss the short-term property rental industry.

The meeting of the Special Legislative Commission to Review and Provide Recommendations for Policies that Deal with Numerous Economic and Social Short-Term Rentals Issues will include an overview of research on the short-term rental market. No public testimony is scheduled.

The commission was established by legislation sponsored by state Rep. Lauren Carson. The commission will review current and existing Rhode Island statutes related to short-term property rentals and evaluate the impact of short-term property rentals on local housing markets, health and safety concerns. The commission will also develop recommendations for the state to address the short-term property rental industry.

The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. on the second floor of the State House. The meeting will be televised on Capitol Television on Cox Communications channel 61, i3 Broadband (formerly Full Channel) channel 15 and Verizon channel 34. It will also be live streamed at capitoltvri.cablecast.tv/.

In addition to Chairwoman Carson, commission members include Rep. Terri Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown); Rep. Thomas E. Noret (D-Dist. 25, Coventry, West Warwick); Rep. Robert J. Quattrocchi (R-Dist. 41, Scituate, Cranston); Division of Taxation Tax Administrator Neena S. Savage; Division of Statewide Planning Assistant Chief Roberta Groch; Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns Associate Director Jordan Day; Rhode Island Hospitality Association Chief Operating Officer Heather R. Singleton; Rhode Island Association of Realtors Vice President of Public Affairs David Salvatore; Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO Kristen Adamo; Newport Mayor Xaykham “Xay” Khamsyvoravong; Warwick Principal Planner Sean Henry; Carol Mossa, owner of a small, owner-occupied short-term rental; and Greer Gagnier, executive director and founder of the Rhode Island Short Term Rental Association.

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology was used during this story’s creation and/or editing. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.