Rhode Island House Representative Lauren Carson has released her 2024 constituent survey, which will be available online through February 9.

Rep. Carson says, “I love speaking with my constituents throughout the year and listening to their concerns about our city and state. Hearing individual feedback is very important to me, and once a year I like to take a more data-driven approach. I am excited to announce my 2024 survey and encourage all my constituents to take a few minutes to answer a few questions. This survey addresses key issues such as housing, the environment, short term rentals, public education, and aging in place – among other topics. I look forward to analyzing the data and invite my constituents to join me for a meeting to discuss the results on March 4, 2024 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM in The Friends Room at The Newport Public Library.”

Carson represents Newport House District 75.

Visit www.laurencarson.com to take the survey. The survey is currently open and will close on February 9, 2024. Carson can be reached at laurenhcarson@gmail.com

Survey link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YC8NS8C