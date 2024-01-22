Since its founding 75 years ago, the Norman Bird Sanctuary has grown to protect over 300 acres of wildlife habitat, educate thousands of children and adults each year, and connect generations of families with the outdoors. From Summer Camps to Harvest Fairs to bird walks and plenty of hiking in between, the Norman Bird Sanctuary is one of Rhode Island’s greatest treasures, and it’s time to celebrate!

In 1949, Mabel Norman Cerio left a special gift to Aquidneck Island and to lovers of nature throughout the region in the form of the land we know today as the Norman Bird Sanctuary. Growing from her original gift to more than 300 acres today, the land is protected and managed for the benefit of wildlife and the community.

To commemorate this milestone anniversary, the Norman Bird Sanctuary has organized special programs and events throughout 2024 that highlight the accomplishments of the past 75 years, while offering a glimpse at what the organization has planned for the future.

“The Norman Bird Sanctuary has been a beloved part of this community for 75 years,” shared Executive Director Kaity Ryan. “We invite everyone – the friends and supporters who have been a part of this journey and those of you who will join us this year – to take part in the celebration!”

Sightlines: 75th Anniversary Lecture Series

Exploring the intersection of art and science, Sightlines will feature seven unique and talented speakers throughout 2024 for art, ornithology, and conservation presentations. These lectures will take place on Thursday evenings throughout 2024, and run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sightlines lectures include:

“Paradise Valley Then and Now” presented by Kaity Ryan, Executive Director of the Norman Bird Sanctuary – January 25

“ Biodesign: What combining Science, Art, Design, and an Eco-Centric Approach can Offer the World” presented by Jennifer Bissonnette, Director of the RISD Nature Lab – February 22

" Sedimental: What Moves Us?" presented by Nina Elder, Norman Bird Sanctuary Artist-in-Residence – March 21

"If These Artworks Could Talk: Glimpses into the History of Bird Art, its Artists and Collectors" presented by Amy Montague, Former Director of the Museum of American Bird Art – April 18

“Hidden Heroes: The Role of Citizen Scientists in Studies of Avian Reproduction” presented by Robyn Bailey, Project Leader at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology – May 18

“ Bringing Back Biodiversity: Stories of Conservation Farming” presented by Dr. Amy Johnson, Conservation Biologist & Program Director, Smithsonian’s Virginia Working Landscapes – September 19

"Ohkehteau Unnehtongquatash, Plant Stories" presented by Silvermoon LaRose, Assistant Director of the Tomaquag Museum – October 17

Tickets are available for in-person attendance or remote (via Zoom) attendance and they can be purchased via Eventbrite.

Plein Air Day – April 20, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The 2024 Plein Air Day will honor the artistic legacy of NBS founder, Mabel Norman Cerio, and the cultural significance of the Sanctuary’s landscape. This will be a free, day-long event for artists of all disciplines to be inspired by and create work across the 300-acre campus.

25th Annual RI BioBlitz – June 7 & 8

The Norman Bird Sanctuary has been selected by the Rhode Island Natural History Survey as the site for the 2024 BioBlitz. This community-based citizen science event will welcome volunteers to tally as many species of animals and plants as they can on the NBS property in a 24-hour period. More information can be found on the Rhode Island Natural History Survey’s website.

50th Annual Harvest Fair – October 5 & 6

Over the past 50 years, Harvest Fair has become one of Aquidneck Island’s favorite events. Attendees can challenge friends to a sack race or tussle in the mud pit, enter the Home and Garden Competition, peruse the Crafter’s Tent, enjoy live music, and so much more during this weekend of festivities for the whole family.

More to Explore

In conjunction with its 75th Anniversary, the Norman Bird Sanctuary has launched a new website where visitors can learn more about upcoming 2024 programming, dive into a new digital archive, and explore opportunities to join and support the conservation and environmental education efforts underway.

Keep an eye out for news about an exciting partnership with Ragged Island Brewing in the coming weeks.

“In an ever-evolving business environment, engaging sponsors can create mutually beneficial partnerships,” said Theodore Regan, Director of Advancement. “We’re providing an exclusive opportunity for companies to enhance their corporate social responsibility efforts while gaining significant exposure.”

Generous sponsors who are helping to present the 75th Anniversary include: Rhode Island Council for the Humanities, Ragged Island Brewing, Allen’s Wine & Spirits, Tanager Creative, Kitchen Companion Catering, Newport Restaurant Group, and John Grosvenor and Cheryl Hackett.

Those interested in discussing sponsorship opportunities are encouraged to get in touch with Theodore Regan via tregan@normanbirdsanctuary.org or 401.846.2577 ext. 416 or visit normanbirdsanctuary.org/join-and-give/#sponsorships.