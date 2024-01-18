Salaries in New England outstripped inflation slightly over the last year, from November to November, according to the latest New England Economic Conditions report issued earlier this week by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

The report also says New England unemployment is lower than most other regions, real estate costs continue to escalate, prices for fuels and utilities are decreasing, and employment levels for Rhode Island and Vermont remain below pre-pandemic levels.

Boston’s Federal Reserve Bank regularly issues New England economic conditions reports.

Most notable is the salary versus inflation levels, but while inflation decreases, salary increases are slowing.

“Nonfarm payroll employment in New England continued to grow in November 2023, although at a decelerating rate,” the report says. It says that employees in education and healthcare sectors saw the highest year-over-year increases of more than 3 percent. In previous reports, wage increases were as high as 4 and 5.3 percent.

Meanwhile, inflation for the Boston area was 2.4 percent from November 2022 to November 2022-2023.

Breaking down inflation, the Boston Fed says in Boston “shelter prices” rose 7.1 percent, food prices rose 5.3 percent, fuel and utility costs decreased 14.3 percent.

Some of the Boston Fed’s other significant findings: