Following up on a sold out show in 2023, Spectacle Live today announced that they will once again present Carbon Leaf at The JPT Film & Event Center.

The show will take place on Saturday, June 22 at 8 pm.

Founded at Randolph-Macon College in 1992, the group evolved from a house party cover band into something far more profound after graduation, when they moved to Richmond and made the shift to original music. The band’s first three albums helped build a devoted cult following, but it was 2001’s Echo Echo that truly brought Carbon Leaf to national attention, with lead single “The Boxer” earning the group a performance slot in front of millions of viewers at the American Music Awards. After nearly ten years of self-releasing and grinding it out on the road (both as headliners and as guests appearing on bills alongside the likes of Dave Matthews Band, O.A.R., Jason Mraz, Blues Traveler, and Guster, among others), the band signed with Vanguard Records in 2004 for their critical and commercial breakthrough, Indian Summer.

Tickets for Carbon Leaf at The JPT are $29.00 – $54.00 and go on sale Friday, January 26 at 10 am at JanePickens.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.