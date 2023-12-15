After a mostly sunny day on Saturday, rain, with thunderstorms also possible, is expected Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said skies will be partly sunny on Sunday with a high near 54 and a 60 percent chance of rain, mainly after 3 p.m., with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday night, rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 10 p.m., is expected with patchy fog and a low around 50. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent, the weather service said.

The weather service said skies will be mostly clear Sunday night with a low around 38 and a west wind 6 to 10 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday

Rain likely, mainly after 3pm. Patchy fog after 3pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 54. East wind 11 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 10pm. Patchy fog. Low around 50. Windy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used when creating this story for What’s Up Newp. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.