If you plan to take the ferry to Bristol this weekend, you may want to pack a lunch and nap. According to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT), there won’t be any ferry shuttle service from Bristol on Saturday, December 30.

The ferry shuttle service to Bristol is free and runs seven days a week, excluding holidays, at half-hour intervals from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is currently available to commuters affected by the closure of the westbound side of the Washington Bridge.

So far, 1,464 passengers have used the service as a commuting option since it began on Thursday, December 21, according to RIDOT.

Due to the New Year’s Day holiday, RIDOT reminds travelers that the ferry is not running on Monday, January 1, 2024. Parking in downtown Bristol is limited, so travelers are urged to use public transportation or ride-booking services. For more parking and ferry shuttle service schedules information, visit the Washington Bridge closure website.

